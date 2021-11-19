MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 4, Western New England 1: The Gulls (4-1-1) poured in three goals in the third period to pull away for a big win. Noah Strawn, Zach Mazur, Connor Amsley and Drew Lorinchak all scored while Andrew Kurapov dished out two assists.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Castleton 3, Salem State 2: The Vikings (0-5) made things interesting with two third period goals, but ultimately couldn't get over the hump in their fifth straight loss to open the year. Makayla McGrath and Alexa Turner had the goals with Carolyn Mahoney, Brenna Greene, Tea Miles and Deanna Bosco adding assists.