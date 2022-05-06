BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Essex Tech 0: Eli Ferreria, a setter, dished out 18 assists to eight different hitters to pace the Witches (now 5-3) to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-21 triumph. Junior outside hitter Jake Fritz had eight kills for the winners, with senior middle blocker George Alexoplous finishing with a half-dozen kills and two blocks.
BASEBALL
Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Senior captain Finn MacLennan fanned three in five innings of solid work to earn the win as the Tigers (3-7) knocked off the rival Generals (6-5). Matt McGowan allowed only one baserunner in relief and drove in the first run of the game with Jeremy Lathrop (2-for-3) getting a key RBI. Drew Stewart struck out seven for H-W and Nick Freni went 2-for-3 at the dish.
Pingree 5, Middlesex 3: Hits by Tejas Prakash (RBI) and Dany Alepa in the sixth helped Pingree (8-3) score four times to extend their winning streak. Jaylon Richardson's bases loaded walk plated the go-ahead run and captain Jeff Arthur's sac fly scored an insurance run. Cole Perkin was dominant with four strikeouts in five innings and Richardson picked up the save while Quinn Moses had an RBI (scoring Drew Botta).
Danvers 7, Saugus 3: Captain John Curran doubled, had two RBI and scored twice and sophomore Mike Moroney recorded another complete game with seven strikeouts to lead the Falcons (8-5). Tyler O'Neill had a pair of hits for Danvers while Joe Zamejtis, Moroney and Aris Xerras all had hits and came around to score.
Marblehead 9, Winthrop 2: Shane Keough tripled, doubled and totaled four RBI to push the Magicians (6-5) to their fifth straight victory. Ian Maude struck out eight over five innings to earn the win and Liam McIlroy (two runs), Craig Michalowski and Garrett Hunter (RBI) all had two hits. Andy Titus also had an RBI and Bo Raitto struck out the side in the seventh.
Swampscott 4, Salem 0: Pierce Friedman dialed up 13 strikeouts in a complete game 1-hit shutout for the Big Blue (7-5). Cam O'Brien's RBI single in the third opened the scoring, Jason Bouffard had a 2-run single in the sixth and John Cuttle drove in an insurance run. Harry Riddell and Cuttle had two hits each.
Greater Lowell 10, Essex Tech 1: Senior Jeffrey Roach had a nice day at the dish with three hits and an RBI, freshman Jack Tsoustouras had a pair of hits and junior Luke Joyce collected his first career hit for the Hawks (3-7).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 9, North Reading 6: Another big game from goalie Azza Lestage (12 saves) helped the Tigers hold off the Hornets. Ava Horsman, Lexi Wright, Morgan Sexton and Claire O'Flynn led the defense while Estelle Gromko's five goals paced the attack. Carolyn Bailey scored twice and Julia Moseley and Halle Greenleaf added a goal and two assists each.
Essex Tech 15, Mystic Valley 5: The Hawks (9-1) officially clinched a playoff berth behind junior captain Maddie McDonald's six goals and one assist. Libby Heath, a fellow captain, finished with three goals, and junior attack Katie Comeau had one with three assists. Sophomore Abbie Bragan and senior captain Kailey Erickson both had stellar games defensively for Essex Tech.
Pingree 21, Dana Hall 3: Cameron Traveis potted four goals with an assist and Schuyler Lloyd added three with two helpers to power the Highlanders in a rout. Mia Shuman and Lauren Collins each chipped in a hat trick, Aby Amigo scored twice and Waters Lloyd added a goal with three assists.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 13, Bancroft 4: Marco Mottola, Bodie Cannata and Quinn Donovan all singed the strings twice while Jack Broderick finished with a goal and two helpers as the Highlanders (13-3) won their 10th straight. Matt Bonasera finished with a goal and an assist, with single scores coming from Nick Moulison, Cole Slimak, Kye Smyrnios, Max Guertin and Charlie Cunningham. Ryan Kavanaugh stepped in between the pipes and got the victory after stopping eight shots.
Essex Tech 14, Mystic Valley 0: Bryan Swaczyk had a 9-point outing with three goals and six assists while captain David Egan added four goals and four assists to power the Hawks (9-3) to another Commonwealth Athletic Conference triumph. Matthew Tavares (3 goals, 2 assists) and Fisher Gadbois (3 goals, assist) also had multiple point efforts and P.J. Norton added a goal of his own. Sophomore Damian Biersteker needed to make just three saves to earn the shutout.
Malden 12, Salem 0: Will Cuevas won seven faceoffs for the Witches and co-captain Maher Kokonezis had another herculean effort in net with 24 saves. Salem did a much better job on its clears and rides in the second half, which produced some scoring chances.
North Reading 12, Ipswich 6: Despite a dozen saves from Ryan Orroth and two goals each from Eliot Donovan and Henry Wright, the Tigers (4-6) dropped their third straight contest. Single goals came from Aiden Arnold and Will Harrington.
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 4, Gloucester 1: The Big Blue evened their record at 3-3 with clutch three set wins by Tate Greenfield (6-7, 6-3, 6-3), Charles Schepens (7-5, 1-6,6-3) and Nick Custer (6-2, 3-6, 6-1). The doubles team of Colin Mascucci and Trevor Talebian also won, 7-5, 6-1.
Marblehead 4, Winthrop 1: Senior Kipp Schauder had a particularly strong match to win 6-4, 6-3 and captains Aidan Ryan (6-2, 6-1) and Jack Donovan (6-2, 6-3) also took their singles bouts. The freshman pair of Ethan Farfel and Jayden Janock won 6-3, 6-7, 6-4.
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: The Hornets swept the Tigers.
Arlington Catholic 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: Leo Schroeder and Domenic Zizza won at the top two singles spots for the Crusaders.
St. John's Prep 3, Newton North 2: The Eagles got a hard-fought win over one of the state's top teams when Paul Neal pulled out a 7-4 tiebreaker to win his match 6-4, 7-6. The Prep (9-2) swept doubles play with Jake Prokopis/Luke Prokopis (6-0, 6-1) and Luke Free/Ben Liptak (6-1, 6-3).
SOFTBALL
Saugus 13, Salem 0: Catcher Cassadi O'Leary gunned down yet another runner on the basepaths and added two hits for the Witches. Jayla Tamilo and Annie Thornett also had base hits for Salem.
Masconomet 15, Essex Tech 8: Anna Ferrell went the distance in the circle and helped herself offensively with three hits and a pair of RBI as the Chieftains improved to 8-3.
GIRLS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Gloucester 0: The Big Blue got back on track with wins by Veronika Isagulyan (6-3, 6-1), Clara Power (6-3, 6-1), Laine Fautes (6-3, 6-0) and the duos of Franci Southan/Meggie Jensen (6-1, 6-0) and Anastasia Shub/Anna Ratner (6-2, 6-1).
Danvers 5, Saugus 0: The Falcons rolled in straight sets, with Jenny Patel and Sophie Sanidas (6-2, 6-1) winning at first doubles and the combination of Lucy Dumont and Ali Griffin (6-3, 6-2) doing likewise at second doubles. Singles wins came from Madison Savage (6-1, 6-1), Abby Lyman (6-1, 6-0), and Amanda Tinkham (6-2, 6-1).
Manchester Essex 4, Ipswich 1: Anastasiya Kozak picked up the lone victory for the Tigers (now 2-5) with a dominant showing at first singles, rolling to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Marblehead 4, Manchester Essex 1: The Magicians improved to 7-2 behind wins from Charly Cooper (6-1, 6-2), Aoife Bresnahan/Andrea Potvin (6-2, 6-0), Sarah Gold (3-6, 6-3, 7-5) and the cousin crew of Lucia Levin and Amelia Singer playing together for the first time, 6-2, 6-4.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott swept: Beverly's Bradyen Clark threw three innings to earn the win for Salve Regina, which halted No. 16 ranked Endicott's lengthy win streak with 6-5 and 3-2 decisions. John Mulready, Nick Perkins and Dylan Pachedo homered for Endicott (now 31-7) and Beverly's Tyler Petrosino had an RBI for Salve.
Salem State 13, MCLA 1: With 14 total hits, the Vikings (19-17) blasted MCLA. Zach Piroh had a homer with three RBI, Salem's Bobby Jellison had three hits and Tim Catalano also had three hits. Jack Sefrino threw seven innings to earn the win and Jellison came on for a scoreless ninth.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott 8, Roger Williams 0: The No. 1 seed Gulls (28-11) got a 1-hit shutout from Jaylin Couto to advance to this weekend's CCC championship series with a playoff win. Chloe Shapleigh blasted her first career playoff homer (and third overall) for Endicott and Keelin Spencer and Chrissy Marotto also hit round trippers.
Framingham State 7, Salem State 6: Emily Carter doubled to give the Vikings a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth but the Rams scored twice in the bottom half to end an impressive MASCAC playoff run for Salem. Carter had three hits and pitched the entire game, her fourth in the last three days, while Sydney Chiasson, Rebecca Walker and Stephanie Grassi had RBI.