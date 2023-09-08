GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Danvers 2: Junior Amanda Schneider uncorked a 25-yard half-side volley assisted by Kayla Scannel in the 53rd minute to break a 2-2 tie and help the Chieftains (2-0) get by the Falcons. Sam Schena had an insurance goal assisted by captain Lauren Boughner (who also scored) with three minutes to go and Schneider had another goal in the first half assisted by Riley Bovardi. Blythe McLean also had a helper for the winners.
Georgia Prouty gave Danvers an early lead and also assisted on Liv Doucette's second half goal. Keeper Maddie Dembowski was outstanding for the Falcons with 21 saves and Lila Flynn nearly tied it up with a great chance just before Schena's crucial late goal.
Marblehead 1, Beverly 0: Sadie Halpern's goal early in the second half was enough to send the Magicians (1-0) to victory in new coach Lisa Wales' first game at the helm. For the Panthers, Samantha Fogarty and Emma Fitzgerald had strong games and keeper Clara Kostro made five stops.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Archbishop Williams 0: Lacey Murphy had 10 kills and the Crusaders won 25-20, 25-10, 25-14. Olivia Garron added four kills while Helen Phelan had 12 assists, Caitlin Boyle had three blocks and Cali Symond had three aces.
Peabody 3, Essex Tech 0: Lizzy Bettencourt spiked 13 kills and older sister Abby Bettencourt had 22 assists and the Tanners (2-1) made it back-to-back wins with a 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 sweep. Kayla Landry had six kills and three aces while Addison Merrill and Sydney Lynch played outstanding defense.
Senior Christine Mbachi led the Hawks with 13 kills plus two blocks and junior Kaylin Potter added 13 kills of her own. Senior Elsa Richards was solid with 35 assists and junior Janelle Dalton had six spikes.
Salem 3, Salem Academy 0: Senior Isvely Servino helped the Witches sweep the Gators by delivering nine kills and two blocks. Sophomore Annie Thornett served 11 aces on a 95 percent efficiency and senior Cristal Severino played well all-around with four kills, four digs and four aces.
Covenant Christian 3, Landmark 0: CCA prevailed by scores of 25-11, 25-21, 25-21.
BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 2, Danvers 1: Jack Wexler had a goal and an assist to help the Chieftains hold off the Falcons. Jack Fielder scored the other goal and Thomas Downs assists on Wexler's game-winner. Playing well for Masconomet were Nate Mroczek, Aidan Colleran and Andrew Voner.
St. John's Prep 1, Longmeadow 1: Mark Ghiu had the lone Eagles' (1-0-1) goal on a free kick in the opening half. Center back Aithan Bezanson and Rowan Dunbar both had very strong games in the draw.
Salem 5, Arlington Catholic 0: The Witches (1-1) picked up their first win of the season thanks to a goal and an assit from Lucas Dias, as well as individual tallies from Gabriel Pereira, Ian Souza and Hudson Pierre.
GOLF
Masconomet 144, Rockport 136: Sophomore Cole Velardo shot one-over to lead the unbeaten Chieftains (3-0-1) to a tough victory. Parker Wassung (28), Harrison DeGeorge (24) and Tyler Feldberg (23) also scored well for the Chieftains. Rockport was led by Sam Kesterton's 32 points.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Keene State 1: Krystina Schueler had 17 kills and the Gulls remained unbeaten on the year at 3-0. Julia Giroux added a dozen kills in the sweep.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 4, Plymouth State 1: The Scots (3-0) rattled off four unanswered after the Panthers scored first with Taylor Telesnick getting a goal plus two assists along the way. Jesse Skov, Allie Larue and Ada Forbes also scored for Gordon.