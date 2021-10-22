BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 5, Essex Tech 0: Brennan Johnston scored twice and Sam Brockelman had two assists as the Chieftains (16-0) won a battle of unbeatens late in the season. Jason Karas, Steve Ralph and Ara Scarpaci also scored with assists from Nate Collins, James Teleos and Tanner Mandalinci.
Swampscott 4, Saugus 0: Valerio Tatafiore had a goal and assisted on two others to power the Big Blie. Mason Bergeron, Lucas Bereaud and Chris Urbano also scored with Szymon Wabno collecting a single helper.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Malden Catholic 3: The Crusaders got two goals from Ryan Noci and one each from Charlie Vu, Andrew McKenzie and Luke Murray to cruise to a high scoring victory. Ryan Morgenstern added tow assists and Tyler Mullen had one.
to report that the Bishop Fenwick Boys Varsity soccer team beat Malden Catholic, 5-3, tonight at Malden Catholic. Ryan Noci had two goals, and Charlie Vu, Andrew McKenzie, and Luke Murray each had one goal for Bishop Fenwick. Ryan Morgenstern added two assists and Tyler Mullen had one assist for Bishop Fenwick.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem 1, Chelsea 0: Sierra Clawson netted the only goal the Witches needed with an assist from Breanna Stead. Kylie Michaud helped anchor the defense for Salem and Leena Sarhan had a great game up top.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Marblehead 2: The Tigers (3-2) rallied to win the fourth set and the tiebreaker to get a marquee non-league win, 25-17, 20-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10. Claire O'Flynn had 10 kills and tow blocks, Grace Sorenson had 11 kills with 14 digs, Tess O'Flynn chipped in 13 digs and 17 assists, Liz Linkletter had 17 digs and Carolyn Bailey picked up nine. Ipswich also served very well as a team.
The Magicians (12-4) played one of their best matches of the year with Keira Sweetnam racked up 16 kills. Nicolette Teti had nine kills with five blocks, Lilah Thompson had 10 kills, Julia Potvin had 34 assists and Caitlin Parkman shined with 20 digs.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Beverly 0: The Panthers fell, 25-16, 25-16, 25-12, despite strong play from libero Caroline Ploszay (13 digs), middle Natalie Reynolds (7 kills, 1 ace) and setter Beatrice Lesser, who was impressive in running the offense.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: Senior Ali Tkach had 10 kills, three blocks and five aces to help the Hawks (16-1) clinch a second straight Commonwealth Athletic Conference title via a clean sweep. Destinee DeJarnette-Alexandre had eight kills with three blocks, senior Gracie Dailey had seven kills and eight aces and Brooklynne McFadden had 24 assists.
Salem Academy 3, Pioneer II 2: The Navigators' eight seniors paved the way for their epic 25-16, 25-23, 18-25, 14-25, 15-8 triumph.
St. Mary's Lynn 3, Salem 0: The Witches (7-9) took a road sweep by scores of 25-10, 25-17, 25-22.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newburyport 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals dropped to 3-12-1 on the season with the road loss to their Cape Ann League rivals.