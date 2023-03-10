TRACK
SJP breaks record: On the second day of Indoor Nationals at New Balance's Boston Track, St. John's Prep's 4x200 relay broke the school record by more than half a second and finished third in the rising stars division. Chris McDonough, Brady Pallotta, Brendan Burke and Cooper Johnson combined for a time of 1:30.18 to top the previous Eagles mark of 1:30.86 set back in 2007.
Also for St. John's, Nathan Lopez ran 9:13.30 in the championship section of the 2-mile, coming in 38th out of 133 runners.
Tanners set new mark: Peabody's sprint medley relay of Savanna Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Mimi Batista and Sarah DiVasta ran 4:15.34 to break the school record and finish 23rd in the championship division at New Balance Nationals in Boston.
In the girls 4x200, Vargas, Simmons and Batista teamed with Tamara Kemigisha to run a season best time of 1:47.03.
Senior Logan Tracia turned in a season best and indoor personal best time of 4:22.9 in the mile, finishing in 12th in the rising stars division. It was the third fastest indoor mile in PVMHS school history.
The Tanner boys sprint medley clocked 3:39.50 in the championship division on the combined efforts of Justin Franco, Eli Batista, Shaun Conrad and Tracia.
Magicians speedy: Also in the rising stars girls 4x200 relay, Marblehead's foursome of Cate Trautman, Claire Davis, Devin Whalen and LaDisha Williams ran 1:46.69 to finish 25th.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 22, Salem State 3: It was 5-0 in the first quarter and before long Jackson Wright had five goals and four assists as the Scots (2-2) cruised by the Vikings (1-2). Ryan Stephen Long added five goals for Gordon and Will Fleming netted three with an assist along with Ryan Arthur's four point outburst. Trevor Gilligan faced 40 shots and stopped 18 of them for the Vikings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon drops pair: Down in Winter Haven, Florida, the Scots (5-7) were felled by Heidelberg, 13-4, and also Rowan, 15-2. Abigail Hartly broke up a no-hit bid with a pinch hit knock against Rowan while Isabella Rivera doubled and Jayden Johnson had three hits in the other contest.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Northland 10, Gordon 5: The Scots gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth in a tough loss in Florida. Shane Demers hit two doubles for the local club and Dalton Cody had a pair of hits as well.