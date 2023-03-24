COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State sweeps: In their first home games of 2023, the Vikings topped New England College 12-7 and 6-5. The one run game saw SSU (5-7) walk off when Mackenzie Desantis doubled home Dawn Eisnor, who had knocked in the tying run earlier in the inning. Payton Jeffers had three doubles between the two bouts, Sydney Rodriguez had five totals hits and the pitching wins went to Emily Carter and Katherine Quigley.
Scot drops pair: Gordon lost both ends of a doubleheader with Westfield State, 11-8 and 8-3. Ami Rivera hit three home runs between the two games and also doubled for a total of seven RBI and Jayden Johnson also drove home a pair.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wheaton 13, Salem State 1: Aidan Lynch had an RBI double to get the Vikings (2-8) on the board but they were outhit 14-5 in a tough outing at home.
Endicott 5, Brandeis 3: The No. 8 ranked Gulls (10-2) scored three in the sixth and took the lead on a Caleb Shpur 2-run double. Jake Nardone added an RBI single and had two total RBI and Max Tarlin earned his fifth save of the year with two scoreless frames.
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Suffolk 0: The Scots (6-4) made it a clean sweep of every point including straight set wins by Jeffrey Bodner, Joshua Noel and St. John's Prep grad Carlton Riester, among others.