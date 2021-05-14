COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State wins MASCAC: Beverly's Matt Enos picked up the win to clinch the first MASCAC title since 2016 for the Vikings, and first for head coach Al Donovan, with a two-game sweep of Fitchburg State (10-6 and 10-5). Zach Piroh was named tourney MVP and homered. Traverse Briana (3 RBI) and Piroh each hit homers in Game 1 while Jake Boucher and Tim Catalano each had two RBI. Salem State registered 13 hits in the win, while pitcher Jack Sefrino went 8 and 1/3 innings on the mound allowing three earned to get the win.
In Game 2, Jomar Moreta (5 RBI) hit a pair of solo homers while Boucher also went deep. Christian Burt and Shawn Rebello added triples.
BOYS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 15, Whittier Tech 5: Calvin Heline scored four goals and dished out two assists to help the Hawks earn a convincing win. Bryan Swaczyk added three goals and an assist, Matthew Powers had two goals and three assists, Aidan Lynch scored twice and Fisher Gadbois had a goal and two assists in the win.
Ipswich 9, Newburyport 8 (OT): Sophomore middie Henry Wright netted the game-winning goal in overtime to help the Tigers earn a hard fought triumph. Wright finished with eight of his team's nine goals, while Rowan Silva had the other. Defensively, Jonah Orroth had a huge game in net with 15 big saves, especially in the final minutes of regulation and overtime.
SOFTBALL
Salem 12, Swampscott 0 (6 innings): Christin Napierkowski pitched six innings of one-hit ball while striking out 11 to earn the win for Salem. The Witches' offense was led by senior Alyza Cyr (2 hits, 2 RBI) and eighth-grader Ella Wasserman (2 doubles, 2 RBI), while Cassadi O'Leary was excellent defensively behind the plate.
Pingree 8, Worcester Academy 6: Senior Shannon Conte led the charge for Pingree (6-2), going 3-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBI. Sophomore Marah Goldman also went 3-for-4 and knocked in one, while classmate Caitlyn Dion had a hit and 3 RBI. Maddie Massicotte went the distance on the mound to earn the win.
Saugus 6, Masconomet 3: The Chieftains (1-3) got two hits from junior Maggie Caron, who wrapped up the week with a batting average over .600 (9-for-13). Eliza Reimold, Caroline Belanger and Samantha DeMarco each had RBI base hits to boot, but it wasn't enough in the loss.
BASEBALL
Peabody 4, Swampscott 3: Sophomore Michael Giessler struck out the Big Blue's clean-up hitter (Swampscott's only K of the game) with the tying run aboard to end an exciting win for the Tanners (3-1). Senior Dom Annese picked up his first career win with five strong frames and Evan DiLillo threw well in relief.
The Big Blue (2-2) got RBI singles from Cam O'Brien, Connor Correnti (2 hits) and Jason Bouffard and a great start on the hill from senior righthander Matt McIntire.
Masconomet 12, Saugus 2: Sean Moynihan hit his first homer of the year, had five RBI total and picked up the win with four innings of work as Masco (4-1) won its fourth straight. Jack Lindsay and Cam LaGrassa both had two RBI for the Chieftains and Matt Golini threw three strong in relief.
Worcester Academy 4, Pingree 2: The Highlanders (1-9) loaded the bags in the seventh but push across only one run. Owen Cootey was 2-for-3 overall and struck out eight in six outstanding innings. Mike Lynch doubles and Caleb Clark also added a hit.
Winthrop 11, Salem 10 (9 innings): The Witches (0-4) came out on the wrong end of a wild, high scoring extra innings affair.
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 5, Gloucester 0: The Falcons swept with wins from Jenna Kee (6-1, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-2, 6-3) and Amanda Tinkam (6-1, 6-0) in singles action. Doubles triumphs came from Lucy Dumont/Jenny Patel (6-2, 6-1) and Ali Griffin/Malana Moy (6-3, 6-0).
Bishop Fenwick 5, Cardinal Spellman 0: Winning for the Crusades were Nora Elenbaas (6-0, 6-1), Madelyn Leary (6-2, 6-2), Sam Summa (6-2, 6-1) and the teams of Kristina usha/Julianna Camozzi (6-1, 6-2) and Anna Strazzula/Liz Champagne (6-0, 6-1).
Newburyport 5, Ipswich 0: The Tigers were blanked by a powerful Clipper side.
Masconomet 5, Beverly 0: The Chieftains collected all the points behind Kendall Skulley (6-0, 6-1), Nina Klink (6-0, 6-0) and Shaylee Moreno (6-4, 6-1) plus the teams of Ella Garabedian/Chloe Ahern (6-4, 6-3) and Taylor Mastroviovanni/Lauren Calabrese (3-6, 6-2, 6-4).
BOYS TENNIS
BEVERLY 3, MASCONOMET 2: The Panthers swept doubles behind Ivan Contreras and Ryan Dunleavy (6-1, 6-2) and Thomas Schroter and Luca Pasquarello (6-4, 6-2). Their lone singles win came at third singles with Owen O'Brien winning 6-4, 0-6, 6-3. Masconomet got wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles with Sam Brockelman winning 7-5, 6-3 and Matt Aronson winning 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.
Newburyport 3, Ipswich 2: Aidan O'Flynn won 6-0, 6-1 and John Werner picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win for the Tigers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Newburyport 20, Ipswich 6: Riley Daly netted three goals while Kayden Flather, Bree Ring and Cayla Greenleaf also scored, but it wasn't enough against a strong Newburyport squad. Carolyn Bailey added an assist in the loss, while Ashton Flather made eight saves and Azza Lestage stopped five in net.
Swampscott 17, Saugus 3: The Big Blue (5-0) continued to roll, getting 11 different scorers in the convincing win. Senior captains Harper Clopton, Jordan Waters, Reese Robertson and Elizabeth Green each scored twice, while Brooke Waters, Aubrey Bloss, Lilly Johnson, Jessie Ford, Eliza D'Agostino, Abby Eichler and Coco Clopton also scored in the win.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 76, Pentucket 62: The Tigers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season behind wins in the shot put and javelin from Aiden Lewis and wins in the 110 hurdles and high jump from James Robie. Keith Townsend added a victory in the 400 hurdles, Nick Elward won the discus, Will Wertz was first in the triple jump, Colin Hansen won the 800, Paul Wertz won the 400, Finn Russell the two mile, and the 4x400 relay team of Hansen, Wertz, Dom Morello and Rex Geller also won.
GIRLS TRACK
Pentucket 106, Ipswich 38: Winners for Ipswich (0-2) included Olivia Novello in the 100 hurdles, Decha Perron in the javelin, Ludia Comprosky in the discus and Reagan Amazeen in the shot put.
WRESTLING
Beverly 34, Gloucester 33: The Panthers (2-0) got a razor thin win with wins by Garret McNeil (126), Luis Rodriguez (145), Eamon Callaghan (170) and Jonas Pavia (220).
Essex Tech/Masco win pair: Double winners Miles Darling, Colin McAveney, Luigi Nuzzolo and Ian Darling helped the Chieftains (3-0) beat Whittier 42-30 and Greater Lawrence 33-19. Also winning were Nick Mandracchia, Toal Lodewick, Drew Howard and Garrett Hunter.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Nazareth 0: The Gulls (10-0) kept their unbeaten streak in tact, earning an impressive win in the NCAA Division 3 Tournament's first round. Singles wins came from Ashley Keaveney (6-0, 6-0), Frenanda Trevino (6-0, 6-0) and Clare O'Keefe (6-0, 6-0); doubles wins were earned by the duos of Gretta Hartman/Trevino (8-1), Justine Hoover/Keaveney (8-2) and Olivia Berler/Shelby Henry (8-2). With the match already decided at that point, three individual singles matches were not finished. Endicott now advances to the second round of the tournament where they'll take on No. 11 Tufts at Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.