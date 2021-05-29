BOYS LACROSSE
St. John's Prep 16, Malden Catholic 4: Ten different players scored goals for the Eagles — including the first varsity goals from Jake Vana (3 goals) and Jimmy Ellard — to improve to 7-0 this spring. In all, 16 St. John's Prep players saw their first varsity playing time in the triumph, with Adam Callum, Andrew Klein, Jake Guertin, Deuce Morton and Kurt Schillinger all doing so while playing excellent defensively.
Ipswich 23, Amesbury 2: Jayden Halecki collected five goals and three assists while Justin Bruhm added three scores and two helpers as the unbeaten Tigers (7-0) rolled. Twelve different players had goals for Ipswich, including Rowan Silva (3), Wilton Lestage (2), Jack Gillis (2), Henry Wright (2 goals, assist), Aidan Arnold (goal, assist), Sam Majors, Griffen O'Brien, Hayden Fowler, Chris Burns and Sam Pinsky. In addition, Zach McCormick had three assists.
Marblehead 13, Winthrop 3: Sophomore Connor Cronin had a six-point day, scoring twice and adding four assists as the Magicians (9-0) remained unblemished. For the second straight day, Matt Thompson scored four goals in a Marblehead win, with Will Shull (2 assists), Josh Robertson (assist) and Mark Paquette each adding two goals. Defenseman Gresh Bosworth added his second goal of the year and stood out in his end of the field, with goalie J.T. Monahan making eight saves and Baxter Jennings again enjoying a fruitful day in the faceoff circle.
Essex Tech 17, Nashoba Tech 9: Calvin Heline scored a career high eight goals and ended the game with nine points, extending his North Shore lead in both categories, as the Hawks improved to 9-1 despite some sloppy play defensively. Jonathan Daley added three goals and two assists; Bryan Swaczyk finished with two goals and three helpers, and Matt Powers added a goal and four assists to lead the offense, which had constant possession thanks to a great deal of success in the faceoff circle. Dominic Tiberii and David Egan also scored and Damian Biersteker stopped seven shots for Essex Tech, which takes on unbeaten Lowell Catholic next Wednesday at home.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 13, Nashoba Tech 1: Sisters Maddie (5) and Molly (4) McDonald combined for nine goals as the unbeaten Hawks kept rolling with another victory. Sophomore Katie Comeau also had a big afternoon with two goals and three assists for Essex Tech (now 8-0), while senior Gabby Davern added a goal and an assist of her own. Another senior, captain Eve Weiss, picked up yet another win in net, stopping seven shots.
WRESTLING
Marblehead/Swampscott 42, Beverly 33: Mason Irwin earned his first varsity win, earning a victory at 220 pounds in the Panthers' (now 3-3) setback. Other winners for the Orange-and-Black were Luke Loureiro (138 lbs.), Luis Rodriguez (145), Mario Hoxha (152), Kevin Costa (170), and Jonas Pavia (285).
SOFTBALL
Salem Academy 25, Pioneer Charter 13: Trailing 9-0 heading into the bottom of the third, the Navigators' bats came alive as sophomore Suheily Pimental crushed a grand slam and seventh grader Angie Jiminez had four hits and five RBI, leading the way to a wild victory. Cindy Shehu and Kaedynce Kauth worked on the hill for Salem Academy, which improved to 6-3 on the year.
St. Mary's Lynn 14, Beverly 1: The Panthers, who play at Masconomet Monday, saw Lindsey Gagnon go 2-for-2 with an RBI double, scoring Noelle McLane (who also went 2-for-2). Nikki Erricola also had a hit for the Orange-and-Black.
BASEBALL
Gloucester 6, Danvers 5 (8 innings): Senior Nolan Hills hit a 3-run homer out of left field with two outs in the top of the seventh as Danvers erased a two-run deficit to take a 5-4 lead. The Fishermen tied it in the seventh and won it when Anthony Rizzo stole home in the bottom of the eighth, however. Johnny Curran had two RBI for Danvers (now 6-6), Steve Reardon (2-for-3) and Brendan Trohon both scored twice and sophomore lefty Jimmy Zamejtis struck out seven while scattering seven hits over seven frames.
Masconomet 5, Beverly 4: Aaron Zenus hit a solo homer and doubled twice as the Chieftains (7-3) rallied after trailing 4-0 in the first inning. Erik Sibbach went the distance and struck out eight, settling down for his third win of the year, while Kevin Pelletier, Sean Moynihan and Ethan Cote delivered run scoring hits.
b Senior Tommy Groom had a pair of doubles and two RBI while junior Shane Keough also knocked in a pair as the Magicians (now 8-2) broke the game open with a 6-run fifth inning. Senior Godot Gaskins (three runs) and junior Matt Titus had two hits apiece, while Albino Neto (3-plus innings), James Doody (3 innings, earning himself the win) and junior classmate Liam McIroy (7th inning) took care of business on the mound. Marblehead got three runs from Schuyler Schmitt and extended its win streak to seven.
For the Big Blue (4-4), Aidan Graciale hit a 2-run triple and Matt Schroeder and Connor Correnti had hits as Swampscott took an 8-6 lead heading into the fifth.
Pingree 7, Concord Academy 2: In a rain shortened six inning contest, the Highlanders finished their season at 7-2 overall with the road victory. Will Landers started and surrendered just three hits and one earned run over 4 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Cole Perkin came in relief and didn't allow a run over 1/13 with two punchouts to earn the victory. Caleb Clark led the offense by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two stolen base and an RBI. Jaylon Richardson scored a run and had three hits while Drew Botta and Will Landers both had two hits. Will Tarnowski, a senior, had a base hit, a stolen base and scored a run for Pingree, which won three of its final four contests.
Revere 9, Salem Academy 2: Jacob Redican, a junior, walked twice, had one of his team's five hits, stole two bases and scored both runs for the Navigators, now 4-7 on the season. Lorenzo Peguero reached base three times (2 hit by pitch, walk) as well, while Riley Fenerty and reliever Waldy Sanchez were the team's moundsmen.
b: The Highlanders (13-4) wrapped up their season with a clean sweep against a solid opponent. Katherine Silacci won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, Catherine Curry won 6-0, 6-1 at second singles, Phoebe Thorne won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles, and both the first doubles (Anna Souter/Ella Comparato) and second doubles (Kelly Blundin/Melina Kaniclides) won their matches by scores of 6-0, 6-4 and 6-1, 6-2, respectively.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Luther 8, Salem State 2: The Vikings (13-10) bowed out of the Division 3 NCAA tournament with a loss in regional play in Wisconsin. Zach Piroh's 2-run homer in the fourth gave Salem State a brief 2-0 lead but Luther tied it up in the fifth, took the lead in the sixth and piled on four in the eighth. Traverse Briana had two of Salem State's four hits.
