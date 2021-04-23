FOOTBALL
BC High 14, St. John's Prep 7: The Eagles got a 53-yard touchdown run from James Guy in the third quarter to tie the score, 7-7, but the hosts responded with a game-winning 23-yard touchdown run with just 2:39 remaining.
St. John's, which finished its Fall 2 campaign with a 3-4 mark, got a strong game from junior quarterback Jack Perry, but were hampered by 11 dropped passes. Guy also had to leave the game with an injury.
"We drove the ball up and down the field, but kept hurting ourselves with mistakes," said head coach Brian St. Pierre. "It was a very frustrating game."
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 12, Roxbury Latin 8: Goaltender Clayton Smith was immense in making 20 saves while Jack Savoie had two goals and two assists to power the Highlanders (now 2-1) to their second straight win.
Jack Feeks, Hogan Rose and Charlie Faldi all added two goals and an assist for the winners, who also got a goalie from Ryan McClure. Enzo Caruso dished out three assists and Grady Smith had one for PIngree, which takes on Dexter Southfield Saturday afternoon in Brookline.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State drops two: Brandeis dropped the Vikings (2-10) by scores of 4-2 and 8-0. Sydney Chaisson drove in both runs on the day for Salem State and had her team's only hit in the shutout loss. Catcher Payton Jeffers also had two hits in the nightcap.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings swept: Fisher College took both ends of a doubleheader with Salem State (4-5), 6-3 and 8-0. The Vikes were limited to two hits in the nightcap. In the 6-3 decision, Christian Burt had a pair of hits and Ernest McClary drove in two runs. Salem was also plagued by three errors in the field.
Gordon loses two: Suffolk topped the Fighting Scots (6-14) 6-0 and 4-1. Gordon committed four errors in the closer of the two setbacks while getting a strong seven inning pitching performance from Andrew Marzetta.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 6, Bridgewater State 3: Anastasia Startseva and Alexandria Floyd both won single matches and took their doubles match to spark the Vikings. Hannah Darougue and Caroline Robitalle turned the same trick at second doubles to make sure Salem State came away victorious.