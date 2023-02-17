BOYS TRACK
Eagles second: Behind a Division 1 state championship win in the high jump from Drew McStay (6-foot-2) and a gold from the 4x200 relay of Chris McDonough, Brady Pallotta, Brendan Burke and Cooper Johnson in 1:32.86, St. John's Prep was second in the team standings. Nathan Lopez placed in both the mile (fourth, 4:20) and 2-mile (third, 9:14) while Paul Lovett picked up fourth in the deuce. Callum Brown was third in the high jump, McDonough was fourth in the hurdles, Dylan Aliberti was fifth in the long jump, Gael Garcia managed sixth in the shot put with a personal best 46-6 and the 4x400 relay was fourth overall.
WRESTLING
Division 1: St. John's Prep led the pack with nine grapplers still competing for championships: Alex Bajoras (heavyweight), Alex Schaeublin (113), Angel Herredia (220), Elias Hajali (126), Jayden D'Ambrosio (138), Jimmy Lally (132), Marc Pineiro (195), Rawson Iwanicki (160) and Ryan DeSouza (145).
Also in D1, Peabody/Saugus' Reynoldo Lopez is in the semifinals at 220 and Will Pinto is fighting through the blood rounds at 170 after going 2-1. Marblehead/Swampscott's Mason Hinshaw is also 2-1 at 138.
Division 2: Salem's Brendan Dalton advanced to the semifinals at 145 and Beverly's Gino Sacari is in the semi's at 182 to highlight local competitors in D2. The Witches also have six grapplers alive in the consolation rounds while the Panthers have four. Masconomet's Miles Darling cruised through to the semi's at 120 and Essex Tech's Trevor O'Neil won his opening bout at 285.
Luke Connolly of Bishop Fenwick is also through to the semi's at 145.
Division 3: Danvers' Joe Baker advanced to the semifinals at 160 pounds with a couple of shutout victories while heavyweight Adam Guzofski is also alive in the quarters after an opening round win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 69, Revere 53: The Tanners (15-5) wrapped up the regular season with another double-digit win behind 26 points, five assists and four steals from A.J. Forte. Raphel Laurent (15 points, 4 rebounds), Shea Lynch (9 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Nate Braz (8 points) also contributed in the win, as did Danny Barrett (5 points, 5 assists, 4 steals) and Vin O'Hara (5 points, 3 rebounds).
Masconomet 64, Amesbury 40: The Chieftains (8-11) rode Matt Richardson's 31 points to a convincing win, taking a 44-17 halftime lead and cruising to the finish line from there.
Stoneham 70, Ipswich 56: On Senior Night, the Tigers (7-13) were within one point at the half but could never quite get over the hump. Nate Pillis had 15 points and 10-plus rebounds to lead the way in defeat, while Max Chesley chipped in 13 points and Nick Deleon had 10.
Lynnfield 59, Bishop Fenwick 30: The Crusaders were led by Jimmy Vahey, Brady Jenkins and Nate Allder, all of whom scored six points in the loss.
Essex Tech 77, Nashoba Tech 52: The Hawks (12-7) rolled on Senior Night behind 14 points and 10 boards from Colin Holden and 13 points and 10 rebounds from Shawn O'Keefe. Christian Federico added 13 points while Jack McBournie had 11.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 5, Marblehead 0: Sophomore Alyse Mutti earned her program record eighth shutout of the season as the Tanners (15-3) won their final league game of the year. Senior captain Penny Spack netted a pair of goals, captain Hannah Gromko had a goal and two assists and Chloe Gromko and Catie Kampersal also scored. Liv Doucette hung tough in the net for the Lady Headers (4-14).
BOYS HOCKEY
Pingree 5, Hebron 1: The Highlanders locked down home ice in the Holt League opening playoffs round with the win. Ryan Kavanaugh had a pair of goals for the Highlanders while Joe Gaffney, Max Trudel and Trevor Payne also scored. Max Kirianov had two assists and Nick Hubbard was solid in net with 20 saves for Pingree, which improved to 12-11-4.
Andover 3, Masconomet 0: The Chieftains saw their four-game winning streak snapped with a road setback. Junior goaltender Chris Sacco had a solid game with 20 saves in net, while senior Joe Young had another stellar performance up front for Masco (10-8).
Beverly 3, Peabody/Saugus 2: In a late contest Thursday night, senior Gavin Lawrence netted a pair of third period goals, including the game-winner with 44 seconds to play, as the Panthers (3-15-1) swept their two-game season series with the Tanners. Junior Ethan Haight also scored for the Orange-and-Black and assisted on Lawrence's GWG. Logan Bowen and defenseman Thomas Simeone and Bobby Massa also had assists for Beverly, which got a 22-save outing from winning goaltender Dylan Hunter.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Emmerson Hayes scored the only goal her Gulls needed six minutes into the opening period and Samantha Fantasia and Quin Healey tickled the twine for good measure. Michaela O'Brien and Bailey Theiben shared the shutout for Endicott (15-7-2).
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 9, Nichols 2: The third-ranked Gulls (20-1-2) are unbeaten in their last 21 games after another one-sided win. Connor Amsley had a hat trick and Andrew Kuripov scored twice to lead the charge while Jackson Sterrett had three assists and Ryan Willett added a goal with an helper.