DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE
Swampscott 3, West Lynn 1: Michael Hall threw the first five innings with only one run allowed and Beau Olivieri closed out in the sixth to keep the Big Blue youngsters alive in District 16 action. Miles Brown hit a home run while center fielder Tommy Cuttle made the defensive play of the game with an amazing catch that led to a double play. Colin McCarthy added a nice offensive effort and catcher Will Rowe gunned down a runner in one pivotal sequence. Swampscott now awaits the Salem/Swampscott loser for a Sunday elimination game.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 3, Danbury 2: Jon Luders made a couple of outstanding defensive plays in the top of the ninth as the Navigators (7-18) escaped with a win at home. Swampscott native Luke Marshall fired the six innings with six strikeouts and didn't allow a run while offensively Max Viera had a triple, Nathan Blacisk had two hits and scored twice and Ty Dooley added two hits with an RBI.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 7, Rockport 0: The Generals (7-4) rode a 2-hit shutout by Luke Painchaud (six strikeouts) to split the week's series with the Townies. Aidan Cann, Keegan O'Shea, Larry Saggese and Jake Lanciani all provided RBI singles to spark the offense.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Swampscott 6, Kingston 4: The Sox (5-9) knocked off the second place Night Owls with Corey Bleau providing four innings of one run ball with three strikeouts. Ethaniel Almendarez went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and Brian Maynard scored twice.
Peabody Champions 7, Manchester 5: Andrew O'Neill's 2-run single in the fifth put the NSBL leading Pub (13-4) ahead for good after Manchester had taken a 5-4 lead. James McCarthy's RBI single tied it up and Scott Weismann threw two no-hit innings to slam the door. Bobby Jellison hit two doubles for Peabody, catcher Chris Mansour had two hits with two RBI and Jon Cahill and Nathan Ing also drove home runs.
Beverly Recs 7, Rowley 3: Beverly continued its recent climb up the standings by evening its season record at 8-8.
AMERICAN LEGION
Beverly/Salem 12, Lynn 0: Post 331 had a relatively easy time extending its win streak to five and improving to 7-2 on the summer.