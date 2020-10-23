FIELD HOCKEY
Peabody 2, Saugus 0: Senior goaltender Kylie Colella turned in a shutout performance while making eight saves and junior Jackie Scopa scored both goals as the Tanners won their first game of the season. Seniors Elise Staunton and Dado Nasso each earned assists for Peabody (1-2-1). Alise Maltsev and Siobhan Smith starred defensively and Sophie Izzo was a standout at midfield in what head coach Tawny Palmieri termed a true team victory.
North Reading 3, Ipswich 1: The Tigers (5-1) dropped their first game of the season with a road defeat. Rowan Galanis had the goal for Ipswich, which also got strong performances from senior captains Riley Daly and Sam Orroth, as well as sophomore Chloe Pszenny, juniors Lexi James and Julia Moseley, and senior Reagan Amazeen
Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Playing on the turf at Amesbury, the Generals got strong performances from senior captains Sarah Cooke and Ronni Flanagan in the setback.
GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 7, Gloucester 0: A second straight hat trick by Arianna Bezanson powered the Falcons, who also got two goals and two helpers from Riley DiGilio. Julia Vaillancourt accounted for a goal and an assist and was dominant in the midfield for Danvers (3-0), which allowed only one shot. Ellie Anderson netted her first varsity goal with other assists going to Mia Jordan, Gibby Chisholm and Reese Pszenny.
Saugus 6, Salem 2: The Witches (1-4) were bested despite a pair of goals from Isabella Cunha, one of which was assisted by Sierra Clawson. Mel-Li Hannig, Princessa Parades and Maddy Hamel had solid outings for Salem.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John's Prep 1, St. John's Shrewsbury 1: The Eagles have yet to drop a game this season, but after Friday's stalemate with their rivals, they now have two ties on their record, both coming against the same team. Owen Siewert scored the lone Prep goal with less than a minute to play in regulation, after St. John's Shrewsbury had broke the scoreless tie early in the fourth quarter. James Gikas and Greg Pykett were both strong in the midfield, while keeper Joey Waterman played another great game in net.
Gloucester 3, Danvers 2: The Falcons battled back after falling behind 3-0, but couldn't quite get over the hump. Dino Celikovic scored the first goal on an assist from Dillon Driscoll; senior captain Ben Nourai had the second on a penalty kick. Also playing well was sophomore midfielder Chance Prouty.