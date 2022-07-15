NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore Navigators 6, Valley Blue Sox 3: Max Tarlin from Endicott College slammed the door with a perfect ninth to pick up the save and snap the Navs' recent losing streak. Leadoff Ty Dooley scored a pair of runs, Justin Cassella also scored two runs and RBI went to Max Viera, Jake Gustin and catcher Charlie Taylor had two hits with three RBI. Saugus native Todd Tringale earned the win with with four strikeouts over five innings.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 3, North Shore Freedom 1: Ty Leavitt struck out six over 5 1/3 as Pub improved to 14-6. Nolan Hills led the offense by smashing a double and a homer and finishing with two RBI.
Swampscott 11, North Shore Phillies 4: The Sox (8-10) stayed hot by picking up their fifth win in the last six outings.