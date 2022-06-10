GIRLS TENNIS

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Bromfield 0: The Generals (20-0) continued to play like the No. 1 seed that they are, rolling past the Trojans and into the state quarterfinals (i.e., round of 8) on the strength of sweeps in all five spots.

Sky Jara (6-0, 6-1), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0), and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) made quick work of their opponents at first, second and third singles, respectively. Brynn McKechnie and Nora Gamber won handily at first doubles for Hamilton-Wenham (6-2, 6-1), and the second doubles team of Lisette Leonard and Lily Cassidy (6-1, 6-4) completed the sweep. 

BOYS LACROSSE

Minnechaug 8, Marblehead 5: In a low scoring defensive battle at Falcon Field, the visiting Magicians couldn't get over the hump in this Division 2 second round state tournament contest, ending their season at 16-4. Senior Josh Robertson had two goals to finish the year with a team-leading 59 goals and 90 points. Cole Gallup, Connor Cronin and Baxter Jennings also had goals, Charlie Grenier dished off a pair of assists, and goaltender Finn Maniaci had seven saves for Marblehead. 

BOYS TENNIS

Sharon 3, Marblehead 2: The Magicians (13-7) did all they could to knock unbeaten No. 5 seed Sharon off, but ultimately couldn't get the deciding third point in this Division 2 second round state matchup. Marblehead's first two singles players scored victories as sophomore Mika Gerber prevailed easily, 6-0, 6-0, while freshman Matthew Sherf prevailed in a three-setter at second singles, 2-6, 7-5, 6-4. Senior tri-captains Jack Donovan and Aidan Ryan lost a heartbreaker at first doubles that also went three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

BOYS RUGBY

Belmont 29, St. John's Prep 7: The Eagles' season came to an end on the road in the Division 1 state semifinals. 

NECBL

Nighthawks 7, Navigators 4: Upper Valley spoiled the Fraser Field opener for the Navs (now 0-3) by scoring five times in the seventh and outhitting the home team 11-4. Michael Gervasi had a pair of hits for North Shore, Ty Dooley, Connor Bertsch and Justin Cassella collected RBI and Belmont native Nate Espelin was outstanding from the bullpen with three scoreless innings. 

