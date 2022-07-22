NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 3, Vermont 0: Saugus native Todd Tringale was immense against one of the NECBL's best team, firing seven shutout innings with five strikeouts and four hits allowed as the Navs (11-27) won at home. Nate Espelin threw two perfect innings to polish off the shutout while St. John's Prep grad Brady O'Brien drove in a run, as did Jake McElroy and Justin Cassella. Nathan Blasick also had two hits for the winners.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 2, North Shore Storm 1: Ty Leavitt fanned nine over five innings and Zach Begin got all six of his outs via the K as the Pub (15-7) knocked off the first-place Phils (14-5-1) as the NSBL nears its playoffs. Peabody scored both runs in the bottom of the seventh with Bobby Jellison's second hit of the night tying the game and D.J. Pacheco (3-for-4, 2 doubles) winning it with a walkoff hit to plate Andrew O'Neill.
Swampscott 10, Marblehead 0: E.J. Fields had three hits with two doubles to help the Sox improve to 10-12. Shane Costello also had three hits and scored a pair.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 15, Ipswich 1: Ryan Hutchinson (4 RBI) and Nick Freni both blasted home runs and Harrison O'Brien added three hits and three RBI to help the Generals (10-4) cruise. Mark Roselli picked up the win on the hill and Aidan Cann had a hit, scored and threw a scoreless inning of relief.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 37, Beverly 27: Logan Lomasney scored 11 while Ally Bettencourt added eight for the Tanners. Abby Ruggeri of Beverly had a great second half with 14 points.
Essex Tech 22, Danvers 21: Tenley Mugford (eight points) scored the winning basket in the final minute and Maddie Shairs added five to help the Hawks win a thriller. Danvers was led by Gianna Ferraro (seven) and Annabell Boyd (six).
North Reading 32, Hamilton-Wenham 29: Bella Duffy's 13 points helped the Hornets win a battle of CAL rivals. The Generals were paced by Sadie Gamber (eight points) and Maggie Schultz (five).