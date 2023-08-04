NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 2, Beverly Recs 0: Scott Weissman tossed six innings of three-hit, shutout baseball in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the NSBL quarterfinals Thursday night and Peabody got just enough offense to advance.
Liam McIlroy and Chris Mansour drove home the runs, scored by Nolan Hills and Jon Cahill, and Zach Begin came on for the save.
Beverly got solid pitching from Jake Miano, Eric DePiero, Mason Newman and Mike Davis with its hits coming from Davis, Nick McIntyre and Ethan Trowt.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 5, Manchester 4: Harrison O'Brien and Will Frain each doubled and the Gens plated three in the sixth to shade the Mariners. Hunter Wilichoski and Ryan Monahan also collected RBI and Adam Green went the distance on the hill.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Manchester Essex 27, Essex Tech 24 (OT): The Hornets came from four down at halftime to force an extra session and then outscored the Hawks 5-2 in OT to advance. Kaycee O'Connell had 14 points and McCay Brooks had a huge hoop in overtime. Essex Tech was paced by Tenley Mugford (seven points) and Nicole Mwaura and Thais Dossantos (six each).
North Reading 36, Hamilton-Wenham 21: Bella Cannalonga had 11 points and the Hornets led wire-to-wire to oust the Gens. H-W was led by strong performances by Sasha Mackagonov and Sadie Gamber, who had nine each.
Beverly 28, Marblehead 15: Anna Michaud had a monster game for the Panthers with 15 points and Clara Kostro added six to overcome a solid ten point effort by Marblehead's Ainsley McDonald.