BASEBALL
St. John's Prep 10, Boston Latin 0: Shane Williams hit two inside-the-park home runs and collected five RBI on the day as the Eagles (14-3) cruised into a Division 1 North championship game for the first time since 2013. Pat D'Amico went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI, Payton Palladino had two hits including a double and Nick Sollitro also drove in a pair for St. John's, which travels to Lincoln-Sudbury in the title game on Monday afternoon.
Pitchers Joe Gizmunt (three innings, three strikeouts) and Peter Martin (three innings, four strikeouts) combined to limit Boston Latin to two hits and didn't issue a walk.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manchester Essex 12, Swampscott 8: The Big Blue saw their terrific season come to a close in the Division 2 North semifinals after previous wins over Lowell Catholic and Austin Prep.
DISTRICT 16 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Swampscott 3, Winthrop 1: Kalen Huddle hit a 2-run homer in the seventh to send Swampscott's 12-year-old all-stars to a walk-off win in the first action of this year's double-elimination tourney. Olivia Quagrello got the final four outs in relief of Teddy O'Neill (5 2/3, one run allowed) to earn the victory for Swampscott, which will face Pine Hill in the next round on Tuesday.