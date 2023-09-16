VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0: The Tigers picked up an impressive 25-7, 25-14, 25-12 sweep behind Addison Pillis' 11 kills and a block. Sophie DeGrappo (block, 6 kills), Claire Buletz (10 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs), Tess O'Flynn (19 assists, 3 digs, 100% serving) and Emily Hannibal (3 aces, 5 digs, error free serve receive) all played well in the win.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Beverly 1: The Crusaders picked up a 25-14, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14 win behind seven kills and six aces from Calli Symond. Kaleigh Conroy added six assists, Caitlin Boyle had five kills, Sarah Delaney had 12 digs and Lacey Murphy had nine blocks in the win.
For Beverly, Elsa Reulet and Reese Kwiatek combined for 11 kills. Tehya Killam added five kills of her own while Sam Despres tallied eight digs and Audrey Knott had a huge block.
GIRLS SOCCER
Andover 2, Danvers 1: The Falcons (3-2) put all kinds of pressure on in the second half but couldn't break through until Georgia Prouty finished off Lila Doucette's corner kick with three minutes to go. Maddie Dembowski also had a strong game in net with five stops and Olivia St. Pierre was tremendous all-around, "the best player on the field for all 80 minutes," coach Jim Hinchion said.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 0, North Andover 0: The Tigers got 12 saves from sophomore goalie Abbie Allen, who picked up her third shutout of the season for the Tigers (2-1-1) in a road stalemate.
Peabody 2, Everett 0: The Tanners secured a shutout win, their first victory of the season, thanks to a pair of goals from Ava DeCicco on assists from Panayiota Nikolouzos. Daniella White made two saves in her first start in net while Ashella Correa proved to be a rock, not leaving the field for the duration of the game.
BOYS SOCCER
St. Mary's 3, Danvers 0: The Falcons were shut out at home on Friday against a strong Spartans team.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50: The Tigers took places one-through-five to secure the dominant victory. Soren Shearer led the way in second place (24:10), followed by Moira Healey (24:49), Alana Novello (25:47) and Kameya Perron (25:25).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Ipswich 15, Georgetown 49: The Tigers rolled, securing each of the top five finishers led by Aidan Baran in first (20:43). Lucas Wilt was second (21:17), followed by Max Jones (21:19), Rex Satter (21:50) and Peter Joss-Green (22:07).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 2, Fitchburg State 1: Aaron O'Toole and Dylan Senra scored for the Vikings (4-1-1), with Brendan Walsh adding an assist in the win.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Curry 0: The Scots improved to 2-1 with the clean sweep, getting doubles wins from Annette Kim/Serena Ross, Chloe Hanley/Amanda Kim and Abbigail Fournier/Hannah Hovda. Singles wins went to Annette Kim, Ross, Hanley, Fournier, Amanda Kim and Hovda.