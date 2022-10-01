GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Beverly 0: Taylor Bovardi had a fantastic game with a goal and two assists and the Chieftains improved to 9-0 while breaking Beverly's six game unbeaten streak. Amanda Schneider added a goal and an assist and Lauren Boughner scored twice while Natalie Nolan, Lily Podgurski and Ava Caron stood out defensively.
Danvers 1, Peabody 0: Keeper Emily Goddard collected 11 saves to post her fourth straight shutout and Georgia Prouty's unassisted corner kick goal in the second minute stood up as the Falcons moved to 6-2-1. Reese Holland and Olivia St. Pierre was excellent for Danvers while the Tanners (3-5-1) were led by keeper Eva Joyce as well as Branae Craveiro, Logan Lomasney and Madi Barrett defensively.
Pingree 10, Bancroft 0: Hannah Jenkins had two goals with an assist to lead a bevy of scorers for the Highlanders (4-1). Maddie Landers had a goal and two assists, Lizzie Gaffney, Catherine Watrous and Allie Donovan all scored once with one helper and Sidney Reno, Isla Cleveland, Waters Lloyd and Kayla Smyrnios added goals.
Essex Tech 4, Mystic Valley 2: Scores by Ava Allaire, Carrie Martinez, Chelsea Martinez and Kayleigh Silva helped the Hawks remain unbeaten at 6-0-1. Izzy Santana had a terrific game on defense in addition to an assist while Sam Harrison and Ella Levesque added helpers.
Gloucester 6, Salem 0: Lizzy Reid, Isabella Cunha and Sydney Agno played well for the Witches, who are now 1-8-1.
Marblehead 1, Weston 1: The Magicians (3-2-3) earned a hard fought point on the road.
Covenant Christian 4, Waring 2: Liza Minogue had a pair of scores to pace CCA while Carys Walters and Anna Jukanovich also scored in the win. Senior captain Bella Fedele had a goal and an assist and junior Eliza Loring also scored to lead the Mavericks.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John's Prep 1, Longmeadow 0: Callum Rigby's penalty kick strike was the difference in the Eagles win. Yianni Andrikopolous made six saves, including a PK stop, for his fifth shutout of the season. Midfielder Mike Bertinato was a standout as well for St. John's.
Ipswich 1, Whittier 0: Jack Totten scored on an assist from Ned Buletza to help the Tigers prevail. Brian Milano, Theo Norton, Sam Sirois, Spencer McDavitt, Tyler Rafferty and Nico Ivanov all played well in the win.
Peabody 5, Danvers 0: The Tanners (6-1-2) rolled thanks to two goals and an assist from Ryan Alves. John Arruda added a goal and an assist, Nathan Braz had a goal and two helpers, Bruno Correia had a goal and Kyle Lobao had an assist in the win. Also playing well for Peabody was Aiden Pais, Jaiden Fils-Aime and Eli Loring.
Pingree 4, Bancroft 0: Ryan Clark scored twice while Riley McClure and Rogan Cardinal also found the back of the net to help the Highlanders roll. Charlie Lynch and Cole Perkin split time in net to secure the clean slate.
Masconomet 4, Beverly 0: The Chieftains (9-1) earned an impressive win behind goals from Tennant Bryson, Ara Scarpaci, Steve Ralph and Jason Karas. Ralph added two assists while Jack Wexler and Karas also had a helper. Also playing well for Masco was Aidan Colleran, Jack Fiedler, Christian Shaffer and Andrew Vonner.
FIELD HOCKEY
Marblehead 2, Peabody 0: Maggie Beauchesne stopped three shots for her third shutout of the season while Lucy Rubino and Kate Bickell had the goals for Marblehead (now 3-5-1). Gabby Hendy and Sydney Hamilton earned assists while also playing well were Magician teammates Neely Payne offensively; Clara Donovan and Isabelle Ferrante in the midfield; and defenders Lane Kaeyer, Emma Callaghan, Elise Burdge, and James Marcey.
Danvers 3, Beverly 0: Captain Katherine Purcell scored off a stroke and assisted on her team's two other tallies, pushing the Falcons' record to 6-1-1 on the season. Shea DiGilio and fellow captain Emma Wilichoski also scored for the Blue-and-White, which saw goalie Grace McLaughlin pick up her first varsity win with the shutout.
Senior keeper Amelia Massa was busy for the Panthers (2-5-1), stopping 13 shots.
Swampscott 1, Gloucester 1: Avery Laundry got the Big Blue (3-2-2) on the scoreboard, with Lucy Brown assisting.
Bishop Fenwick 0, Triton 0: Meg Donnelly produced her fourth shutout of the season while Holly Delaney had an excellent game defensively for Fenwick (5-1-2) in a non-league stalemate. Zoe Elwell and Rayne Millett both played well at midfield for Fenwick as well.
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Ava Vautour scored her fourth goal of the season, with Alle Benchoff assisting for the fourth time this fall, for the Generals (2-6-1). Goaltender Maeve Clark again had an excellent contest, stopping 17 shots.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Essex Tech 0: Camryn Wettstone had 11 kills and five aces and the Chieftains (8-2) scored a 25-21, 25-10, 25-11 sweep. Vanessa Latam handed out 20 assists while Sophie LeMay had two blocks and Sydney Draper came up with 10 digs and five aces.
Peabody 3, North Reading 0: Abby Bettencourt had 21 assists with six kills to help Peabody (7-2) grab a 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 sweep. Isabel Bettencourt totaled seven kills, Maddie Castro had four while Katie Amico, Belle Turco, Kayla Landry, Gabbie Martinez, Thais Rosa and Kaya Grabowski all contributed offensively. Maya Houvardis and Carissa Furtado chipped in with exceptional defense.
Bancroft 3, Pingree 0: The Highlanders served at 94 percent from four players but were unable to pull out the win. Lily Sardone, Cassie Smith, Lyla Campbell and Caitlyn Dion all played well in defeat.
Wakefield 3, Swampscott 1: The Big Blue came up short in Friday's clash.
GOLF
Beverly 55, Salem 17: The Panthers (10-0) continued to roll, getting match play wins from Aidan LeBlanc (8-1), Ian Paddock (7.5-1.5), Will Ryan (7-2), Ryan Avila (7-2), Anthony Mastrioianni (8.5-0.5) and Lucas Carbone (8-1).
For Salem, Diego Acuna won his match 5-4.
Hamilton-Wenham 112, Rockport 88: The Generals (9-3) got 29 points from Cooper Miller, 21 from Tim Becker and 19 from Aidan Noonan en route to the victory.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, WNE 0: Max Karkos netted the game's only goal early in the second half the Gulls improved to 6-3-2 thanks to a shutout posted by Kyle Rosa (three saves).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, WNE 1: Bishop Fenwick grad Ella Morgan buried a free kick for the first goal of the night and Endicott moved to 6-2-3. Morgan Hubert added the game-winner later on the evening with an assist from Grace Jewett.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State 3, Lesley 0: The Vikings (4-8) cruised to a 25-4, 25-8, 25-4 win behind four kills apiece from Presley Shairs and Abigail O'Connor.