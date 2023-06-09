GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 4, Minnechaug 1: The defending Division 2 state champion Chieftains (18-0) earned a hard fought win in the state quarterfinals. Masco advances to take on the winner of top-seeded Bishop Stang and No. 8 Duxbury in the Final Four.
Mount Greylock 3, Ipswich 2: The Tigers (7-8) saw their season come to a close in the Division 4 Sweet 16 despite convincing doubles wins from Lila Borgman/Norah Hickey (6-4-, 6-2) and Maggie McCormick/Frannie Hertz (6-0, 6-2). Third singles player Tess O'Flynn battled hard before dropping a 5-7, 5-7 match.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John's Prep 3, Newton North 0: In a rain shortened match, the Eagles (20-1) secured a Division 1 state quarterfinal victory thanks to three wins. John DeAngelis won at third singles, 6-3, 6-1, while both doubles teams (Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis and Mark McDuffee/Luke Free) earned 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-0 victories, respectively. Jack Prokopis was up 5-1 in a third set before rain halted his chances at a win, while first singles player Paul Neal trailed 0-6, 3-4 at stoppage. St. John's will take on No. 3 Lexington in the Final Four at Newton South High School on Monday at 4:30.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Weston 17, Hamilton-Wenham 15: The Generals hung tough against a strong Weston team on the road Friday afternoon, but ultimately came up just short. Hamilton-Wenham finishes the season with 13-8 record with the Division 4 quarterfinal setback.
RUGBY
St. John's Prep 15, Xaverian 7: The Eagles got past their rivals in the Division 1 state semifinals on Friday evening. St. John's Prep now advances to the championship round against top-seeded Belmont, who throttled BC High 49-14 on Friday.