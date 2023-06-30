NECBL
North Shore Navigators 6, Bristol 2: The Navs (9-11) made it five wins in the last six games with Brendan Jones providing a bases clearing 3-run double in the eighth to break the game open. Stan DeMartinis drove in yet another run and five pitchers combined for ten strikeouts including an inning each from Peabody's Ryan Bradley and Pierce Friedman of Swampscott.
LEGION BASEBALL
Leominster 3, Marblehead/Swampscott 2 (9 innings): At the Lowd/Ryan Invitational in Beverly, the Mariners tied the game in the bottom of the eighth only to see Leominster regain the lead in the top of the ninth. Ian Maude went 7 2/3 and fanned six batters while Brooks Keefe had Post 57's lone RBI, scoring Will Roddy.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 1, North Reading 0: Shane Keough blasted a solo homer for the game's only run and Bobby Jellison did the rest, authoring a complete game, 2-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 9, Manchester Essex 8: The Gens scored five ties in the sixth to storm back and top the Mariners for the second straight game. Larry Saggese and Luke McClintock both had two RBI for the winners and Hunter Wilichoski scored three times and struck out four over the final two frames on the hill.
DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE
Topsfield/Boxford 10, Ipswich 0: Jack Wilson paced Topsfield's offense, reaching base in all three of his at bats with a double and a single. Paul DeLeo was excellent behind the plate and also contributed with a double and two RBI while Drew Vocino had a diving catch in the outfield to save a run. Vocino also added a double at the plate in the win.