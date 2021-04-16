Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.