In weather conditions that suited their style of play, the Danvers High football team came up with its biggest win of the Fall 2 season Friday night.
Colin Kelter caught an inside pass from quarterback Travis Voisine, made four Winthrop defenders miss and got into the end zone from 13 yards out with 36 seconds to play, and Aidan Smith's extra point gave the Falcons a 7-6 triumph in the wind and rain at Miller Field.
"A lot of kids really stepped up big for us," said head coach Ryan Nolan, whose Falcons improved to 2-4. "On that final drive the line blocked great, we got some big runs and Kelter had a pair of huge catches, including one along the sidelines where he wound up wedging the ball with his feet as he fell to the ground."
It was Winthrop's first loss in five games this season.
Danvers made that drive with two-and-a-half minutes to play and three time outs at their disposal, generating some key first downs to move the chains before Kelter's eventual final minute heroics.
Nolan praised his team's line play, saying "it was their best game of the season on both sides of the ball. They were really physical."
Among those standouts was first-time starter Joe Parisi-Hathaway, who went both ways at tackle and end. "He was an emotional shot in the arm for us," said Nolan.
Andy Chronis had his usual standout game up front, particularly at tight end on the wing side. Fullback Brad Wilichoski picked up 65 hard earned yards while also having an immense game at linebacker, including a huge third down sack to force a Winthrop punt.
The Falcons will wrap up the Fall 2 season at home next Friday night (5 p.m.) against 3-3 Gloucester.
"This was a huge one for us as far as momentum and for the seniors," said Nolan. "We had a great week of practice leading up to this one, going back to doing a lot ore hitting and conditioning, and the kids really responded. We hope we can bring it again next week to wrap up the season on a positive note."
###
Kipp Academy 39, Essex Tech 7: The Hawks (1-5) struggled to keep pace with a hard-running, physical Kipp team, falling behind 21-0 early and never recovering. The lone bright spot of the evening came on a beautiful 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Devin Lebron to Jayce Dooley in the second quarter. That cut the lead to 14 (21-7), but a number of costly mistakes and the strong Kipp running game ultimately proved too much to overcome.
"They were basically able to do everything," said Hawks' head coach Dan Connors. "They didn't try to pass the ball, they're not a passing team they're a power running team, and they took it to us. They had a 55-yard touchdown run, a 70-yard run, another 55-yard run and a couple other big runs that just really hurt us.
"We got the ball to start the second half and thought we had a chance but we just made too many mistakes. I thought we were very, very sloppy offensively and you can't make mistakes against a really good, talented team like that."
Essex Tech will look to get back in the win column when they face Lowell Catholic in a season finale next weekend.