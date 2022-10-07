Essex Tech 14, Greater Lawrence 7: The Hawks (3-2) grinded out a win thanks to a strong defensive effort throughout. Harry Lynch hit Colin Holden for a touchdown pass in the first half, and after Greater Lawrence tied it up with a rushing score, Lynch found paydirt from six yards out with just over 10 minutes remaining to supplant the victory. Josh Heath came up with a great block on Lynch's scoring run while Lynch also made a key completion to PJ Norton on fourth down to extend the eventual scoring drive. Luke Joyce was a standout defensively in the win.
Swampscott 42, Northeast Metro 32: Senior running back Jason Codispoti scored three of his four touchdowns in the first quarter and have over 100 yards in both rushing (135) and receiving (107) for 242 yards from scrimmage in a performance for the ages for the Big Blue (3-2). Eljah Burns also had over 100 from scrimmage with 35 receiving and 67 rushing, including a 24-yard TD run on a reverse play in the third quarter. Keylan Davis also had an 80-yard kick return score for the Big Blue, who had a 21-6 lead in the first and never allowed Northeast to get within one score after that.
QB Zack Ryan threw for 165 yards on 12-of-16 passing, Sam Brodsky had an important tackle before halftime to save a TD and Ethan Gee recovered a Northeast fumble.
Lynnfield 30, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals fell to 2-3 on the season with the shutout Cape Ann League loss.
Amesbury 48, Ipswich 0: The Tigers were unable to generate much offense as they dipped to 0-5 on the season with the CAL setback.