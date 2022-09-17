Watertown 28, Hamilton-Wenham 7: John Ertel connected with Cooper Soolman on a 5-yard pass in the opening quarter, but that was the only score the Generals (1-1) could muster up in the setback.
Hamilton-Wenham finished with just 65 yards of total offense, but did get some strong defensive games from Adam Green (10 tackles), Brady Daniels (8 tackles) and Chris Collins (7 tackles).
"Mental and physical mistakes costed us a close one," said Generals' head coach Tim Freiermuth, whose team was tied at 7-7 after one quarter and trailed by just a touchdown (14-7) going into the fourth.
"We fought until the end and we are looking forward to league play."
Grafton 35, Masconomet 21: Despite a stellar 13-of-14, 163-yard passing performance from senior captain and quarterback Matt Richardson, the Chieftains (0-2) surrendered three straight scores in the middle two quarters and were unable to catch up.
Richardson, who also had a 4-yard scoring run, threw a pair of touchdown passes to wideout Owen Barrett (6 receptions, 78 yards) in the fourth quarter from 10 and 43 yards out, respectively. Sam Nadworny added a 2-point rush and finished with 55 yards rushing on five attempts.