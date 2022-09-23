Lynnfield 23, Ipswich 19: The Tigers took a 19-10 lead with 4:36 remaining, but surrendered two touchdowns in those final minutes to ultimately come up just short. With the loss, Ipswich falls to 0-3 on the season.
Amesbury 32, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals were shut out by an unbeaten Amesbury squad, dipping to 1-2 on the season in the process. Quarterback John Ertel completed 9-of-16 passes for 92 yards (44 of those to Cooper Soolman) and James Day led in rushing with 21 yards. Defensively, Chris Collins had 10.5 tackles while Day recovered a fumble caused by Henry Stinson and AJ Cote snagged a pick.
"A hard fought battle that came down to field position," said Generals' head coach Tim Freiermuth. "Hamilton-Wenham's average starting field position was the 42 yard line. Our players fought hard, but we did not execute when we needed to. Amesbury is a very well coached and disciplined team that will make you pay for your mistakes."