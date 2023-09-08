FOOTBALL
St. John's Prep 41, Marshfield 20: Senior Cam LaGrassa ran for 187 yards and three touchdowns and the Eagles (1-0) survived a second half scare to win on the road. St. John's raced ahead 28-0 but Marshfield scored 20 unanswered to get within one score late in the third.
The Eagles responded when QB Deacon Robillard found Mason McSweeney for a 37-yard TD pass in the fourth and LaGrassa sealed it with a late score. Robillard threw for over 200 yards plus two TD's (the other to Gael Garcia on a 13-yard screen). Dylan Alberti had the Prep's first score on a 38-yard rumble.
Swampscott 15, Auburn 15: Henry Beuttler's touchdown run with 3:23 remaining gave the Big Blue a 15-12 lead but the Rockets connected for a game-tying field goal as the fourth quarter expired and with lightning in the area no overtime was played. As a result, Swampscott settled for a tie for the first time since 1990. Will Bush also had an early TD for Swampscott and Joe Marino made an extra point while connecting with Jack Hazell for a 2-point play after Buettler's score.
Tewksbury 14, Danvers 7: Travis Voisine hit his fellow Falcons' captain, Owen Gasinowski, with a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 7-7. But the hosts responded with a touchdown run from Emeka Olu with five-and-a-half minutes to go, then thwarted Danvers' last second effort by picking off a pass to seal the win.
Manchester Essex 40, Ipswich 26: Down by just four points at the half and just two (28-26) early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers couldn't hang on defensively, allowing two fourth quarter scores and dropping their season opener at Jack Welch Stadium.
Billerica 34, Masconomet 14: QB Ashwin Prassad threw a pair of TD passes, one to Devin O'Brien and the other to captain Robbie Engel, both in the second quarter as the Chieftains trailed 19-14 at the break. Host Billerica pulled away in the second half, however.