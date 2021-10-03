Salem 15, Gloucester 6: Quarterback Michael Ready had a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jariel DelValle helped salt the win away with a 21-yard TD scamper in the fourth quarter as the Witches (3-1) defeated the Fishermen for the first time since the 1999 season.
Salem's defense was outstanding, getting interceptions from Jeandavis Cardenas and freshman Quinn Rocco Ryan. Ready threw for 105 yards, 80 of those taken in by Corey Grimes on three receptions. The Witches had dropped their previous 18 games against Gloucester.
Danvers 42, Winthrop 0: Colin Kelter had scoring runs of 6 and 47 yards as the Falcons (now 3-1) swarmed the visiting Vikings at every turn. Owen Gasinowski (8 yards), Steven Reardon (5 yards) and Reagan Little (8 yards) also had touchdown scampers for DHS, while tight end Aris Xerras took a 42-yard pass from quarterback Travis Voisine to the house for another six points.
Masconomet 26, Beverly 25: Sophomore Sam Nadworny's 7-yard touchdown run with 40 seconds remaining allowed the Chieftains (4-0) to remain unbeaten in an exciting back-and-forth contest at Roberts Field. Nadworny ran for 92 yards and a pair of scores while his brother, senior Mat Nadworny, had a game-high 177 yards on the ground and two scores of his own, including a 70-yarder.
Beverly (now 2-2) got 111 yards rushing from Gabe Copeland, including a 77-yard scoring run, as well as an 8-yard TD run from Andre Sullivan and touchdown passes from Pierce Heim to Zack Sparkman (10 yards) and Devon Smalls (27 yards).
Marblehead 35, Peabody 14: The Magicians (4-0) shot out to a 27-0 second quarter lead on the road to win going away. Senior George Percy ran for 108 yards and a pair of scores, while quarterback Josh Robertson completed 13-of-20 passes for 186 yards and two scores while rushing for another. James Doody (44 yards) and Zander Danforth (26 yards) were on the receiving end of those touchdown tosses.
The host Tanners (1-3) tried to rally behind the right arm of junior Shea Lynch, who threw for 183 yards and had touchdown throws of 27 yards to Jovante Dailey and 47 more to Eli Batista. Combined, Dailey and Batista had seven catches for 161 yards.
Swampscott 41, Saugus 6: Cam O'Brien threw a season high four touchdown passes, including a pair to Cole Hamernick from 9 and 46 yards out, respectively, as the Big Blue (4-0) continued to roll. Tailback Xaviah Bascon caught a 49-yard touchdown passes and ran for scores from one and 42 yards out, while teammate Elijah Burns had a big 61-yard touchdown reception.
St. John's Prep 40, Bridgewater-Raynham 14: The Eagles came home from Cape Cod victorious for the fourth time in four games this fall as quarterback James Perry continued to pick apart opposing defenses, completing 12-of-15 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Stephon Patrick had a big day as well, grabbing four of those throws for 142 yards and two scores (from 52 and 62 yards out). Jackson Delaney added a 58-yard scoring grab and running back James Guy (112 yards rushing) had a pair of short TD runs. Victor Harrington added a 1-yard TD plunge.
St. Mary's Lynn 21, Bishop Fenwick 19 (OT): Dropping their first game since the 2019 campaign, Fenwick (now 3-1) sent the game to OT when Jason Romans caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from senior captain and quarterback Steven Woods in the fourth quarter. Woods threw for 169 yards on the night, including a 56-yard touchdown to Troy Irizarry, and added a 2-yard scoring run of his own.
North Reading 41, Ipswich 13: Henry Wright ran for 110 yards and a 10-yard touchdown while Charlie Henderson caught a 49-yard scoring pass from quarterback Aiden Arnold, but it wasn't enough as the Tigers fell to 0-4.
Pentucket 20, Hamilton-Wenham 12: The Generals, who had leads of 6-0 and 12-7, fell for the first time this season after Pentucket scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and added an insurance score in the fourth. Will Moroney caught a 25-yard TD pass from Markus Nordin and captain Chris Domoracki barreled his way into the end zone from 10 yards out for the H-W scores.
Lowell Catholic 29, Essex Tech 20: The Hawks (1-3) dropped their third straight despite a strong game from sophomore quarterback Harry Lynch (207 yards passing) and junior wideout Jayce Dooley (7 catches for 121 yards). Lynch ran for touchdowns of 18 and 2 yards, respectively, while also finding Dooley for a 37-yard scoring strike.