Bishop Fenwick 31, Cardinal Spellman 0: Senior quarterback and team captain Steve Woods threw four touchdown passes, including a pair to classmate Jason Romans, as the Crusaders bounced back from their first loss since 2019 with a resounding win in Brockton.
Woods found Romans for a 22-yard score in the first quarter to give Fenwick (now 4-1) an early 7-0 lead. He found Romans again before the quarter ended from six yards out, with Aidan Silva's point after making it 14-0.
Chris Faraca hauled in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Woods in the second quarter, and Costa Beechin was on the receiving end of a 38-yard score as the Crusaders built a 28-point lead at the break.
Woods finished the night 17-for-23 for 162 yards and his four touchdown passes. Romans, in addition to his two touchdown grabs, caught eight passes for 85 yards, while junior running back Troy Irizarry ran 10 times for a team-high 86 yards.
Silva capped off the scoring for Fenwick with a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Amesbury 30, Ipswich 28: Still looking for their first win of the season, the Tigers (now 0-5) fought back from an early deficit to make it a 22-15 lead at halftime. They trailed by nine after three quarters before scoring again and pulling to within two points before succumbing.
Captain David Lonergan, a senior running back, had a pair of touchdowns for Ipswich, including one on a kickoff return and another via the ground. Fellow captain and senior quarterback Aiden Arnold also scored twice on rushing scores.
Whittier 23, Essex Tech 22: The Hawks (1-4) dropped a heartbreaker when Ben Whittier connected on a 35-yard field goal for the visitors in the fourth quarter.
Returning from injury for the first time since being injured in the season opener, junior quarterback Devin Lebron scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 23 yards while also added a pair of 2-point conversion rushes. He finished the night with 112 yards rushing on 19 carries. Lebron also completed 12-of-17 passes for 174 yards, with more than half of those going to junior wideout Jayce Dooley (4 catches for 88 yards).
Harry Lynch, who had been filling in under center in Lebron's absence, added a 3-yard scoring run of his own. He had 43 yards rushing on 11 attempts. P.J. Norton also had a strong game offensively for Essex Tech, grabbing four passes for 53 yards.