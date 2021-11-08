Danvers 17, Wayland 12: Sophomore Brady Plaza’s 27-yard run in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner as Danvers (4-5) prevailed in their Division 3 playoff opener at home. Classmate Travis Voisine threw for 177 yards for the Blue-and-White, finding Max Gasinowski for a 27-yard score earlier in the third period. Aidan Smith connected on a 27-yard field goal for the winners in the first half as well.
Marblehead 21, Norwood 7: The Magicians’ defense was stellar, allowing only a long runback on a kick return that led to a short score, to stay unbeaten (8-0) and advance in the Division 3 playoffs. Top seeded Marblehead saw Shane Keough snare TD passes of 17 and 6 yards from Josh Robertson, who also found Drew Annese for a 61-yard scoring toss.
Masconomet 28, Walpole 21: Quarterback Matt Richardson ran for two scores and sophomore Sam Nadworny scored the game-inner on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter as eighth seeded Masco (7-2) prevailed in Division 3 tournament action. Tyler McMahon also scored for the Chieftains on a 3-yard pass from Richardson. Will Shannon ran for a game-high 128 yards as well.
St. John’s Prep 28, Shrewsbury 0: Jesse Ofurie caught touchdown passes of 42 and 46 yards from quarterback Jack Perry and the Eagles’ defense allowed just 139 yards in a Division 1 North playoff triumph. Carson Browne (105 yards) added a pair of touchdown runs for St. John’s (7-2), coming from 7 and 2 yards out, respectively.
Marshfield 37, Beverly 28: The Panthers (4-5) went toe-to-toe with one of the state’s top teams but ultimately couldn’t get over the hump against the third seeded Rams in the Division 2 North postseason. Jordy Irvine scored three touchdowns and ran for 111 yards on 13 carries — including a 69-yard touchdown scamper — while captain Andre Sullivan had a 79-yard scoring run and finished with a game high 150 yards on the ground.
Swampscott 55, Apponequet 19: Xaviah Bascon continued his dominant senior season running the football with four more touchdowns and 132 yards on the ground as the second seeded Big Blue (9-0) rolled at home in this Division 5 playoff contest. Cole Hamernick (27 yards), Elijah Burns (61 yards) and Nakaree Davis (12 yards) all caught TD passes from Cam O’Brien (227 yards passing), while Anthony Nichols added a 17-yard TD run.
Bishop Fenwick 49, Maynard 14: Also in Division 6, the third seeded Crusaders (7-2) got 264 yards passing and six touchdowns from senior captain Steven Woods in a home rout. Chris Faraca caught four balls for 138 yards and a pair of scores, while fellow senior Jason Romans had 31 points all by himself on three touchdown catches, a 35-yard interception return, a 2-point conversion and five extra point kicks. He finished with 115 yards receiving on five catches.
Non-playoff games
Pingree 48, Portsmouth Abbey 8: The red hot Highlanders (7-0) set up an unbeaten showdown with Dexter Southfield at home this Saturday night (5 p.m.) by hammering the Ravens on the road. Lineman Joelin Pimental highlighted the rout with a 45-yard interception return for a score; Chris Colby also had a pick-6 as well as two receiving scores and booted six extra points. Quarterback Hudson Weidman (2 TD passes), Alex Theriault (TD pass), Mekhi Taylor (first career TD) and Francisco Morales (rushing TD) also sparked Pingree to the win.
Salem 37, Medford 12: Corey Grimes, Logan Abboud, Jariel Del Valle, Quinn Rocco Ryan and Michael Ready all found the end zone for the Witches (5-4) in their home triumph. Grimes also hit Ryan with a 2-point conversion pass and booted three extra points, and Alex Paulino had a 2-point conversion rush.
Peabody 42, Wakefield 19: Junior quarterback Shea Lynch flung the football all over the field, completing 21-of-26 passes for 373 yards and four scores to power the Tanners (5-4). Eli Batista caught TD passes of 16, 84 and 45 yards to finish with 162 yards receiving on six receptions. Danny Barrett added a 13-yard scoring grab, while Colin Ridley returned a kickoff 90 yards to the house and Daviel Canela ran one in from four yards out.
Essex Tech 39 Ipswich 32: In a high scoring clash, the Hawks (4-5) scored 25 points in the second quarter and maintained their lead throughout, winning their third straight in the process. Devin Lebron threw for 189 yards and four touchdowns, two of those going to Jayce Dooley (who also had an 80-yard kickoff for a touchdown). P.J. Norton also caught two TD tosses from Lebron, who ran in a touchdown himself from 5 yards out.
Junior Henry Wright had TD runs of 20 and 45 yards for Ipswich (0-9) while captain David Lonergan had a 6-yard scamper into the end zone as well as a 2-point conversion. Quarterback Aiden Arnold finished with a 3-yard dash to paydirt as well.