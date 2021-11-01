Peabody 33, Salem 0: In the two schools’ 100th all-time meeting, the Tanners got touchdowns from four different players as well as a 26-yard field goal from Dom Scalese and a safety to blank the Witches for their third straight victory.
Shea Lynch threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Dylan Preira and 59 yards to Eli Batista for Peabody, finishing with 193 yards passing. Daviel Canela ran one in from four yards out and Abou Kaba picked off a pass and returned it 65 yards to paydirt.
Sophomore quarterback Corey Grimes was 11-for-21 passing for 134 yards for Salem, finding Michael Curtin (69 yards) and Rocco Ryan (44 yards) four times each.
Marblehead 34, Danvers 0: Running their record to 7-0, the Magicians saw senior captain Josh Robertson run for scores of 5 and 24 yards while throwing touchdown passes of 25 and 16 yards to Eddie Johns and Connor Cronin, respectively, in a second straight shutout win over the Falcons. Robertson threw for 238 yards while completing 17-of-22 yards; Cronin caught nine passes for 103 yards. Johns added a three-yard scoring run.
Danvers (3-5), which dropped its fourth straight contest, got 70 yards rushing on a dozen carries from Owen Gasinowski.
Swampscott 28, Masconomet 7: Xaviah Bascon continued his assault on opposing defenses as the senior running back ran for 150 yards and scoring runs of 17 and 23 yards to keep the Big Blue (8-0) unblemished on the season. Quarterback Cam O’Brien found Nakaree Davis (5 catches, 55 yards) on a 19-yard touchdown pass while later running for a 2-yard score of its own.
Masconomet (6-2) saw Tyler McMahon catch a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matt Richardson in the second quarter, cutting the Chieftains’ deficit at the time to 14-7. McMahon finished with six catches for 60 yards, while Richardson threw for 126 yards and ran for another 57 on four carries.
Essex Tech 25, Shawsheen 13: Junior quarterback Devin Lebron combined for 288 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns to send the Hawks (3-5) to their second straight win. He completed 11-of-14 passes for 212 yards, finding P.J. Norton (6 catches, 119 yards) on touchdown passes of 69 and 10 yards, while also hooking up with Jayce Dooley on a 57-yard scoring strike. Lebron also ran for 76 yards and a score, while Kaio Dos Pasos kicked an extra point.
Bishop Fenwick 36, Bishop Stang 21: Senior captain and quarterback Steven Woods completed 20-of-30 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns while also running for a score himself, helping Fenwick improve to 6-2. Jason Romans caught two touchdown passes from 13 and 27 yards out, respectively, hauling in six passes for 80 yards all told. Costa Beechin ran for 113 yards and another score for the Crusaders, while Chris Faraca (6 catches, 80 yards) pulled in a 39-yard TD toss from Woods as well.
North Reading 42, Hamilton-Wenham 18: The host Hornets (now 7-1) shot out to a 30-6 lead at halftime and never looked back in this battle of first place Cape Ann League teams. The Generals (now 6-2) got 91 yards rushing and a touchdown from captain Chris Domoracki, including a 1-yard TD plunge. Quarterback John Ertel also scored on a 31-yard keeper in the third quarter and threw a 42-yard scoring toss to Will Moroney in the fourth.
Newburyport 34, Ipswich 6: The Tigers (0-8) got 101 yards rushing from senior captain David Lonergan, 72 additional yards from junior Henry Wright and a 10-yard scoring run from Matt McGowan. But they were unable to stop Newburyport quarterback Finn Sullivan, who threw three touchdown passes, ran for two and kicked four extra points to have a hand in every one of his team’s points on the night.