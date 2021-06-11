BOYS TRACK
Eagles roll to title: Nathan Lopez set a Catholic Conference meet record with a 4:17 mile and was named Most Outstanding Runner as the Eagles topped the league meet with 193 points. Quinn Curtin was named co-Field Event Athlete of the Year after winning both the high jump (6-feet) and triple jump (43-2).
Peabody 97, Swampscott 39: The Tanners wrapped up the NEC North title led by Daviel Canela's wins in the 100, high jump and long jump, Peter Gardikas won the shot put, Brandon Glass won the discus, Shea Lynch won the javelin, Joel Lisoma won both hurdle races, Shaun Conrad won the 200, Tyler Surman won the 400, Logan Traccia won the mile and Dylan Feletra won 2-mile. Swampscott got wins from Dylan Brawley (800) and Joey Do in the triple jump.
Saugus 70, Salem 32: Joey Wong doubled up in winning both the mile and the 400 for the Witches. Max Fitch took first in the 2-mile and Michael Ready came in first in the 200.
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 105, Swampscott 31: Arlene Davila won both the shot put and the discus and Savanna Vargas won the both the 100 and the long jump to help the Tanners clinch the NEC South crown. Other winners included Sarah Divasta (mile), Kyra Buckley (2-mile), Samantha Simmons (800), Yosmery Batista (400), Ava D'Ambrosia (200), Gina Martinello (low hurdles), Ashley Milne (high hurdles) and Aaliyah Alleyne (javelin). Ella Sprague also won the triple jump for the Big Blue.
Saugus 79, Salem 6: Tilda Reider had a great run in the 800 for Salem, coming in first place.
SOFTBALL
Winthrop 3, Masconomet 2: Freshman Alana DeLuties tripled and had three total hits with Liv Filmore and Maggie Caron delivering two hits each. Amber Goudreau pitched well with five strikeouts against only six hits and one walk.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Winthrop 0: The Panthers (8-1 in NEC matches) got a sweep via wins by Patrick Johnson (6-0, 6-0), Anthony Coletti (6-0, 6-2), Matthew Mitchell (6-0, 6-3) and the teams of Ivan Contreras/Ryan Dunleavy (6-4, 6-3) and Thomas Schroter/Owen O'Brien.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 2: All three singles players won to enable the Generals to move to 8-4: Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Brynn McKechnie (6-4, 6-4) and Chloe Gern (7-5, 7-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 22, Whittier/Amesbury 11: Sophomore Maddie McDonald netted seven goals while her sister and senior captain Molly McDonald had five. Junior Libby Heath and Sophomore Katie Comeau each had hat tricks as the Hawks improved to 11-0.
BASEBALL
Swampscott 6, Winthrop 5: Aidan Graciale came on for the save and the Big Blue (7-7) made it back-to-back one-run wins to even their record. Alex Greenfield knocked in what turned out to be the winning run in the top of the seventh while Connor Correntiy, Jonah Cadorette and John Caponigro all had two hits. Matt Schroeder picked up the victory on the hill.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 10, Keene 0: Swampscott's Luke Marshall struck out six over six excellent innings and the Navigators (3-1-1) rolled under the lights at Fraser Field. Jon Luders had two hits and three RBI and Logan Bravo drove in a pair with David Kale totaling two hits with two runs scored. North Shore scored five in the fourth and three in the eighth to put the game away, with three pitchers combining for nine strikeouts and only four hits allowed.