VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Beverly 0: The Tanners rolled behind seven kills and nine service points from Sarah Broughton, 21 assists, four aces and four kills from Abby Bettencourt and 21 digs, nine kills and 11 service points from Isabel Bettencourt. Sam Silva, Allie Flewelling, Maggie Brennan, Maggie Bena and Krissy Cardello all played well in the win as well.
For the Panthers, sophomore Mya Perron combined with junior Sierra Sadoski for 34 digs. Sadoski and sophomore Natalie Reynolds had five kills each.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Eastern Nazarene 0: Jordan Shaduk had 13 kills and Marla Batson was also in double figures with 10 as the Scots (1-2) earned a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 sweep. Haley Robinson had a nice outing with 21 digs and Ashlyn Gerging had 26 assists.