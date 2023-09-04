The 2010-11 Marblehead High boys hockey Division 3 state championship team was one of the best in North Shore history ... and certainly one of the best in the long, storied history of the Headers. The group played games at some amazing locales such as Fenway Park, the TD Garden for the title game, Harvard University in the semifinals, and all the usual North Shore haunts like Salem State, Chelmsford Forum, O’Brien Rink, Larsen Rink, etc.
Now imagine how cool it would’ve been to see them play a game in their seaside hometown.
That vision has been in the imagination of the Friends of Marblehead Hockey for quite some time. A lot of folks were thinking about that very thing this past Monday at Tedesco Country Club when the Friends held their biennial Bud Orne Golf Tournament and Hall of Fame induction.
The 2011 state champs were inducted into the Hall along with girls hockey players Brittany Smith and Rachel McKay.
The Friends also announced a $250,000 gift from the estate of Richard Bridgeo. Growing up skating on the various ponds on Marblehead, Bridgeo was a lifelong hockey fan who was there in person when the ‘11 team won it all. He also attended Boston Bruins games into his 90’s.
The Friends are optimistic the gift could be matched soon with money from the 501© non-profit going to support Marblehead Youth Hockey, the high school programs and college scholarships.
Most of all, they’re also ready to launch a “Headers for Home Ice” fundraising campaign to make the dream of having a facility that includes a hockey rink built in their native Marblehead.
Monday’s reunion of the 2011 Marblehead boys team was a happy one as the players were joined by head coach Bobby Jackson and his coaching staff: Mark Tarmey, Tom Colby, Gary Conn and Pat Flynn. Those Headers went 21-4-3 overall and were hallmarked by excellent defense and a fearsome, creative power play unit.
Captains Ryan Dempsey, Jake Kulevich, Ben Koopman and Chris McLeod led the way in front of goaltenders Tony Cuzner and Mike Harper. Other members of the squad were Ian Maag, Cam Rowe, Tom Koopman, Hunter Graves, Liam Gillis, Brendon Lydon, Tyler Gelineau, Will Hughes, Alex Whitmore, Hunter Whitmore, Ben Katzman, Ty Bates, Austin Haley, Joe Newall, Trevor Jones, Harrison Young, and Aaron DeAngelo. The team managers were Jack Clough and Tom Sullivan.
The Friends of Marblehead Hockey Hall of Fame has been honoring the program’s greats since 1994, and Smith and McKay are the second and third Lady Header players to be formally inducted.
A Manchester native, Smith played with the MHS co-op team and had 107 total points which ranks fourth all-time on the girls team’s list. She recently stepped down after three seasons as head coach (earning Salem News Coach of the Year honors in 2022) to focus on opening her own business.
McKay, who had 98 career points and is one of the girls program’s all-time leaders in assists, passed away while serving in the Army a few years ago. Smith organized a Mental Health Awareness game in McKay’s honor when she was head coach of the Marblehead girls hockey team and has worked hard to keep her teammate’s memory and legacy going.
Smith and McKay were inducted by their coaches, Emily Hudak Ries and Erik Hudak.