At a time when Covid-19 has affected family life, schooling and sports, the Friends of Marblehead Hockey continues to have an impact on the community.
The non-profit organization, which provides college scholarships and support to school hockey and youth hockey players in Marblehead, quietly celebrated its 25th year since its founding in 1994. While the current pandemic has not interrupted the Friends’ mission, it has put a crimp on fundraising.
“We had planned our first golf tournament in five years for August 2020,” said Dana Tufts, the FOMH Vice President. “Then the restrictions and uncertainty hit, so we decided to delay the golf for a year. We have a new date, Aug. 16, 2021, for our major fundraiser at Tedesco Country Club.
"In the meantime, the Friends want to continue the important history of honoring and inducting deserving individuals into the Hall of Fame.”
Four talented contributors to Marblehead Hockey, are being inducted: players Tori Snow Cruice, Ryan Fader, Kyle Reny, and former MHS coach and athletic director Mark Tarmey.
Tori Snow Cruice, the daughter of Beth and Steve Tenney and the late Mike Snow, needs no introduction in the realm of North Shore women’s sports. A member of the MHS Class of 2008, the three-sport captain (ice hockey, field hockey, and lacrosse) was named the Girls Athlete of the 21st Century by the Salem News. She earned 13 varsity letters in her high school career with all-star selections in each sport.
Snow was Marblehead’s leading scorer in ice hockey for years with 151 career points until being eclipsed in 2019 by Sydney Cresta of Swampscott (playing on the now co-op Lady Headers team). Snow went on to play lacrosse at nationally ranked Rollins College. She and her husband, Blake, are the proud parents of twin daughters.
Ryan Fader, the oldest of Holly and Mark Fader’s three hockey playing sons, was a force to be reckoned with. His physical presence, crafty hands and an uncanny connection with fellow inductee, Kyle Reny, as his linemate intimidated countless North Shore opponents. Unfortunately, Fader is not with us to bask in the light of his induction, having passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2016. His 101-point career places him 15th all-time among Marblehead scorers.
His leadership as assistant captain and his ability to rally his Class of 2006 teammates to achieve a higher level of play was particularly noteworthy. Fader was also a three-sport athlete, excelling in football and lacrosse in addition to hockey. After MHS, he skated for Bridgton Academy and the University of Southern Maine Huskies. He is truly missed by the Marblehead hockey family.
Kyle Reny, also a member of the Class of 2006, was a speedy offensive threat any time he stepped onto the ice. His puck handling, playmaking ability and sniper shot release have put him in the company of some of Marblehead’s finest players. His tenacity and skill helped him to register 69 goals and 48 assists for a career total of 117 points, placing him fourth all-time on the MHS scoring list.
Fader and Reny fed off of each other and competed with each other, whether it was eating a sub the fastest or making the most hits in one shift. Their relationship was an uncommon bond of competition and respect that brought out the best of each of them and their teammates. Reny also excelled in lacrosse at MHS and, after graduation, he played at perennial national power Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. He and his wife, Gabriella, have two daughters and are enjoying their home in Marblehead.
Mark Tarmey, who has had a lifelong passion for ice hockey, is being recognized for his outstanding contributions to the sport. Tarmey has been an unassuming and major contributor to the success of the entire Marblehead athletic community for almost two decades. A native of Lynn, Tarmey began his service to the Marblehead school district as an assistant hockey coach and special education instructor in 2003. He was named Director of Athletics in 2010.
It was five years ago that Tarmey almost lost his life after suffering a massive heart attack while taking an early morning weekend run. A true profile in courage, Tarmey defied nearly insurmountable odds to not only survive, but to battle back and return to work to serve as assistant athletic director, a position he currently holds. Many, not just from town but from across the state, view him as an incredibly inspiring person.
Tarmey was an integral part of the MHS coaching staff when the Headers captured the program’s first ever state title in 2011. His handling of the defense corps was masterful in helping propel the program to heights not since reached. He holds a B.A. from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Suffolk University. His prior coaching stints include the Winchendon School, Bentley University, Curry College, Malden Catholic and Lynn English. Tarmey and his wife, Marilyn, are the proud parents of Erin and Ryan. Marblehead is extremely fortunate to have Mark Tarmey serving our youth.
These four individuals represent what Marblehead Hockey is all about. They have succeeded as individuals while contributing to the success of their teams. Their excellence, mentorship, commitment and love of the game has inspired the Marblehead Hockey family.
Ben Koopman, defenseman and team captain on the 2011 Division 3 state champion Headers' team, said “Marblehead hockey is about family, commitment and passion. All of the guys on that state champ team will carry on that bond forever.”
The Friends of Marblehead Hockey want to continue to support and grow this passion for hockey in town.
As a 501 ( c ) 3 non-profit organization, we rely upon the generous financial support of donors and fundraising activities. Interested future donors should contact Dana Tufts, Vice President, at dtufts20@gmail.com or Sean Dempsey, Treasurer, at Demps4@outlook.com.
||||