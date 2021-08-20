Bishop Fenwick three-sport standout Brynn Bertucci will head off to Saint Michael's this fall to continue her budding lacrosse career — and she'll do so with some fresh new hardware.
A Salem News all-star and Crusaders' captain for lacrosse, volleyball and basketball, Bertucci recently took home the school's Athletic Integrity Award. She was presented with the honor at Fenwick's Senior Awards Ceremony, following the Baccalaureate Mass.
Bertucci didn't have to vouch for herself, interview or even write any essays to make her case for the award; her performances both in the classroom and on her respective athletic surfaces simply did all the talking.
"I was super surprised," said Bertucci. "I remember it was a sunny day, we were out on the field and I was sitting there with my sunglasses on, legs crossed watching the ceremony and all of a sudden they said my name. I really was not expecting it all. It was out of the blue but it was very exciting."
Undoubtedly a strong student, Bertucci shines brightest on the turf. Yes, she enjoys volleyball and basketball — she admits the latter sport was more to keep her cardio up and stay in shape in a team-first environment — but her best work is done on the lacrosse field.
In addition to her Salem News all-star recognition, Bertucci was named a Catholic League all-star this past spring for the fourth time. She scored 24 goals and dished out 21 assists in her farewell campaign, all while blossoming into quite the asset in the draw circle.
When it comes time to showcase her abilities on a larger scale at the collegiate level, Bertucci hopes her growth as a high school senior will pay dividends.
"I really want to stand out in a different way than everybody else," said Bertucci, who will head off to Saint Michael's next Friday. "I'm pretty good at seeing plays happen; I'm not the fastest runner and I know I'm not going to stand out with my quickness. But I know I can make stuff happen and I've been doing pretty well on the draw this year. I've really liked that part of the game so I hope to continue to improve a lot on that because obviously everything is going to be a lot harder at the college level."
Bertucci was talented and driven enough to land at a number of different colleges and continue her lacrosse career. So why Saint Michael's?
She says the decision was a no-brainer.
"I've always loved Vermont, it's one of my favorite places and I used to go skiing there every weekend. So I just love the state itself," she said. "I've wanted to go (to Saint Michael's) since I was a freshman. I played for the Revolution Lacrosse (club program) and the coach has so many ins and was able to connect me with the coach there. Before I knew it they had sent me an offer and I committed soon after that."
At the time of her commitment, Bertucci had admittedly never even seen the inside of the campus. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was simply impossible.
But she's since gotten a lay of the land, which has only further cemented that her decision was the right one. She plans to study health sciences, with the hope of becoming a dentist, orthodontist, hygienist, or something else related in that field.
In terms of lacrosse, Bertucci knows that as soon as she gets there she'll be getting started. The school does have a "fall ball" season which will begin soon after she arrives, with the real season then commencing in the spring.
"I'll definitely be playing lacrosse year round. I just don't know what the winters will look like because they get a ton of snow up there; probably a lot of gym stuff," she said with a laugh.
Bertucci has been training all summer long at Beverly's Blink Fitness, focusing on the weight-lifting aspect of things, too, as she doesn't want to go in blind in that department once arriving at the school.
A lover of athletics through and through, Bertucci even says she's considering playing volleyball in some capacity as well. Whether that ends up being for the varsity program, the club team or just some sort of intramurals remains to be seen.
"I really want to do something with volleyball, too, but I need to see what the commitment looks like for lacrosse first," she said. "That's my main focus."
Whatever route she chooses, Bertucci will certainly be a welcome addition to the Purple Knights family. One quick glance at her high school accomplishments and awards collection proves that.
||||