From Tannertown to Tokyo: Peabody's MacLean headed to Olympic Games in 1500 meters 

Heather MacLean was warming up for the biggest race of her life when her mind wandered back to the Monday after Thanksgiving in 2011, the day she decided to go out for Peabody High's indoor track team.
"There were two things I didn't know," she said. "How I was getting home from practice, and that I'd be an Olympian some day."
The next stop on MacLean's incredible track journey is Tokyo for the 2021 Olympic Summer Games. She earned her spot on Team USA by coming in third place in the women's 1500 meter final Monday night at the Trials in Eugene, Ore., clocking a lifetime best time of 4:02:09.
The 25-year-old MacLean told a national television audience watching on NBC that being an Olympian was a surreal honor. Speaking with The Salem News from the cafeteria at Hayward Field some 16 hours later, she was still in awe.
"I slept maybe an hour last night ... this still feels like a dream, honestly," she said. "I'm still waiting to wake up."
Ellie Purrier St. Pierre, MacLean's roommate, training partner and one of her best friends, won the 1500 and broke a 33-year-old Trials record by running 3:58.03. After winning the race, St. Pierre turned around to see MacLean finish third and qualify, mouthing "Heather, we did it!" and sharing a big, emotional hug.
"It was so inspirational seeing her up there," MacLean said of basically chasing down her friend. "We're both through the roof with excitement. We've been dreaming about this day."
'Believe in yourself'
St. Pierre set a fast pace in Monday's race, the third round of the 1500 meter trials that featured 13 runners and eight women who'd already hit the Olympic standard time. At the halfway point, the pack was bunched up and MacLean sat in sixth place; she was fifth with 300 meters to go and somehow found another gear.
"I was telling myself over and over, 'Believe in yourself, believe in yourself'," she recalled. "I almost treated it like a 4x400 relay; just give it your all. I had to make a choice: 'Am I content with this gap, or do I really want that top three?'"
If really wanting it meant running a 48.6 second split in 94 degree heat and moving up two spots over those last 300 meters, then she wanted it pretty badly. That's what it took for MacLean to make her first Olympic team, so she dug deep and made it happen.
Going into the race, MacLean hadn't yet run the Olympic qualifying standard of 4:04.20. If she'd made the top three but at a slower time, she couldn't have gone to Tokyo. Still, she couldn't let herself watch the clock.
"It didn't cross my mind at all. I knew in the back of my head I needed it, but I sort of thought if I made it through the top three it would be in that time," said MacLean, who went through a gauntlet of three 1500 meter races in four days. She ran a 4:11.85 in the first round Friday and clocked 4:10.65 in the semifinals Saturday night.
"The first two rounds weren't about time at all; I was really focused on racing and getting the places to advance," she said. "It is exhausting, though. I'm a little surprised I ran as fast as I did (Monday) ... a personal best by two seconds in the third race of a weekend isn't something you expect."
MacLean actually finished sixth in her heat in Saturday's semifinal, one spot out of the final. USA Track & Field agreed with her protest that incidental contact during the race (which drew blood on her shins) cost her a potential spot, and she was advanced to Monday's final as an extra, 13th runner.
'You earned your spot, make the most of it'
The 24-hour gap between that mayhem Saturday and Monday's final helped MacLean refocus. She watched a few movies ('50 First Dates', she revealed with a giggle) with St. Pierre and their training partner from Danvers, Drew Piazza. She thought a lot about her late father, listening to one of his favorite songs, Don MacLean's 'American Pie' as well as some Tom Petty ('Mary Jane's Last Dance' is her favorite).
"Thank God we had the day off. I was so drained emotionally and from going through all that stress the night before," said MacLean. "It's crazy to think that I almost wasn't there. You use that time to get focused on the next round. I told myself, 'You earned your spot, make the most of it.'"
Making the most of it has been MacLean's specialty since her time at Peabody High, where she won Northeastern Conference sprint titles in indoor (300) and outdoor (400) track. Then-coach Joe Rocha convinced her to join the cross country team as a senior, and she helped the Tanners win the 2012 All-State title.
She kept making the most of it at UMass Amherst, the first of her mom's eight children to graduate from college. She was a three-time All-American for the Minutewomen in both cross country and track, winning eight New England titles and 10 Atlantic-10 crowns. MacLean turned pro with coach Mark Coogan and Team New Balance Boston while studying for her master's degree at UMass.
MacLean was hitting some personal best times 18 months ago when the pandemic shut everything down and delayed the Olympics by a year. She kept in shape, continued to make strides, ran what was a world-best mile time in January, and settled on the 1500 as her best shot at a spot in Tokyo.
"It's absolutely nuts. We've been dreaming about this for the last 10 years and now it's real," said MacLean, who is profoundly grateful for all the well wishes from her hometown.