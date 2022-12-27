NORTH ANDOVER -- Thanks to a monster 38-point, 20-rebound performance from 6-foot-5 Ryder Frost, the Beverly High boys basketball team defeated Newburyport, 65-59, in the opening round of the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College.
The Panthers (2-2), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, advanced to Wednesday's CMCC semifinal against No. 3 Andover at Lawlor Arena at 4:15 p.m.
As far as early tournament MVP goes, Frost shot his name right to the top of the list.
The junior was unstoppable in the post and also showcased a nice shooting touch with three 3-pointers.
It also didn't help Newburyport that top returning scorer and big man Finn Brennan hurt his ankle in the third quarter and didn't return. A sophomore, Brennan averaged 10.0 ppg last winter, but his status for the rest of the tournament is now in question.
Thanks to juniors Connor Spinney (23 pts, 6 3s) and Peter Osazuwa (8 pts), Newburyport was able to hold a 28-26 lead heading into halftime. But coming out of the break, Beverly found it's footing. Frost and senior Dylan Crowley helped the Panthers open the third on a massive 14-0 run.
But the Clippers didn't quit and rallied to take a 46-45 lead. Then, following a BHS timeout, Frost front-ended a 3 but grabbed his own rebound and laid it in to put the Panthers ahead for good. He then drilled two triples, and an and-1 from Crowley punctuated a 9-0 run to put Beverly back in the driver's seat.
Newburyport (59): Craig 3 2-2 8, Bovee 1 2-4 5, Acton2 1-4 5, Corneau 1 0-0 3, Osazuwa 3 2-4 8, Spinney 8 1-2 23, Gretz 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 8-16 59
Beverly (66): Klass 0 0-0 0, Parsons 0 2-2 2, Diaz 4 0-0 9, Hemsey 0 0-0 0, Frost 13 9-12 38, Stevenson 0 0-0 0, Crowley 6 5-6 17, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Kuot 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 16-20 66
3-pointers: Newburyport — Spinney 6, Bovee, Corneau, Gretz; Beverly — Frost 3, Diaz
Newburyport (1-2): 15 13 8 23 — 59
Beverly (2-2): 10 16 19 21 — 66