BEVERLY — For three-plus quarters of Tuesday’s showdown between the Beverly and Catholic Memorial boys hoop teams, the hosts shot the absolute lights out.
Inside, outside, mid range ... everything was dropping at a high clip for head coach Matt Karakoudas’ Panthers. Unfortunately, that high octane performance ran out of gas in the final minutes.
Beverly sustained a near three-minute scoring drought as time wound down in regulation and Catholic Memorial took full advantage, pouncing in crunch time to steal a 91-83 victory at the Henry Cabot Lodge Field House.
Ryder Frost had another ridiculously impressive performance in the setback, dropping 35 points with 16 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for the Orange-and-Black.
“We didn’t share the ball late, unfortunately,” said Karakoudas, his team now 12-5. “The ball started getting a little sticky on the offensive end ... that’s the easiest way to put it.”
Clinging to an 80-79 lead with 3:02 to play, Beverly failed to put up any points until it was too late. The Knights ripped off a 12-3 scoring run to close out the game, highlighted by some tough shots inside from Peter Gellene (25 points, 4 steals) and Malachi Bryant (32 points, 4 assists).
Down the stretch the Panthers got away from what they were doing best, opting for more one-on-one action and quick trigger shots rather than ball movement and execution.
“Too many bone headed mistakes, especially in the fourth there on both ends of the floor,” said Karakoudas.
Prior to the closing stretch, Beverly was in some type of control for the majority of the contest. The Panthers jumped out to a 47-41 lead at halftime, led by six after three, and held as big as a nine-point advantage in the second half.
But as well as the Panthers were playing, Catholic Memorial simply refused to go away. Led by their standout guards Bryant and Gellene, the Knights were able to attack the basket with force and precision and either score at the bucket, or kick out to their number of shooters on the floor at any time.
It seemed like whoever the Knights subbed in made an impact, as they simply didn’t suffer any lulls on the offensive end.
“They don’t put anybody on the floor who can’t help them,” said Karakoudas. “They play all good players, they’re incredibly well coached and they’re one of the best teams in the state for a reason. But we showed we’re one of the best teams in the state, too.”
Frost was particularly impressive in the third quarter, drilling three straight 3-balls en route to 14 points in the frame. Max Hemsey (14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) was big throughout, cashing in from deep on three separate occasions and defending at a high level despite battling a mouth injury after being elbowed last time out.
The Panthers went with a guard heavy rotation, as Harry Silva and T.J. Betts both turned in some strong minutes, as did Noe Diaz (10 points, 5 rebounds). It was a winnable game for Beverly, and despite the end results, they continue to prove to themselves that they can compete with the top teams in the state on any night.
“I’m not looking for moral victories because we’re way past that as a program,” said Karakoudas. “But the guys know we can play with them, we just have to clean up a few mental mistakes. There’s a few mental mistakes out there tonight that, to the fans, they probably don’t understand those were mistakes because it was strategic things we’re working on. But I’m proud of the guys’ effort. We’ve shown that we’re growing and going in the right direction.”
Catholic Memorial 91, Beverly 83
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly
Catholic Memorial (16-2): Matthew St. Martin 2-0-2-6, Malachi Bryan 12-4-32, Peter Gellene 10-5-25, Graham Horowitz 1-0-1, Corey Dolison 3-2-9, Brady McGowan 1-0-3, Jacob Colfield 7-1-15. Totals: 36-12-91.
Beverly (12-5): Jacob Klass 0-2-2, Harry Silva 2-0-5, T.J. Betts 1-0-2, Noe Diaz 3-2-10, Max Hemsey 5-1-14, Ryder Frost 10-10-35, Dylan Crowley 6-2-15. Totals: 27-17-83.
Halftime: Beverly, 47-41
3-Pointers: B — Frost 5, Hemsey 3, Diaz, Silva, Crowley; CM — Bryant 4, Dolison, McGowan.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.