BEVERLY — No matter what sort of defensive look Peabody High threw at Ryder Frost Friday night, Beverly's 6-foot-6 MVP caliber basketball player had the answer.
Deploy a shorter, quick defender? Frost jab stepped and shot over him from 3-point land. Try a longer, bigger man? Frost put his feet in the paint or got the rim for bunnies. Aim to press and make him run the floor? The Panthers' junior ace distributed to his open teammates and then followed the ball inside for put-backs or rebounds.
When it was all said and done, Frost had a career-best 40 points to go with 20 rebounds and six assists to drive Beverly by the Tanners, 86-70, at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
An explosive third quarter in which Frost scored 15 of his team's 22 points helped the hosts pull away with the mix of inside and outside buckets just too much for Peabody to contend with.
"I hit a couple of 3's on jab steps early in the second half ... probably after that I felt like I was feeling it," said Frost. "Even after hitting some 3's I was trying to live in the paint. Seeing a couple go down inside builds up the confidence."
The No. 11 ranked team in Division 1, the Panthers (10-4, 7-1 NEC) now hold a two game lead over Peabody (10-3, 6-3), Salem and Marblehead in the Northeastern Conference standings. Junior Noe Diaz poured in 24 points Friday night, connecting on four big triples in the second quarter when the Tanners were making a run at taking control.
Dylan Crowley netted 14 for Beverly as well, with some backdoor cutters set up Frost helping push the lead back up to seven and 10 points when Peabody got within five twice in that decisive third quarter.
"It's not very often you see a guy score 40 with six assists in a high school game," Beverly coach Matt Karakoudas said. "People don't appreciate how well Ryder runs the floor and how well he passes it. Scoring wise, he's a mismatch. He can score perimeter, post, on the block and in transition."
Hot shooting from senior Shea Lynch kept Peabody in striking distance for much of the first three quarters. He drained four treys in the second quarter and six in all to finish with 24 points. Twice in the second quarter he splashed a three to make it a one point game (31-30 was the closest Peabody got) and like Frost was close to a triple double with ten rebounds and a handful of assists.
"I've never seen Shea shoot like that," Karakoudas said. "That's the caliber of athlete he is. On the court or the football field, the bigger the game or stage, the better he plays."
Tanner scoring star Anthony Forte had 20 points of his own. He scored eight straight to open the second half as the visitors made it a two possession game, but Frost's efforts at the other end ensured they never got over the hump. Senior Danny Barrett picked up the slack offensively, too, with 13 points (10 after halftime).
"Offensively we were fine. We were in the right spots, took care of the ball, made shots," Peabody coach Thad Broughton said, "and Frost just kind of went nuts."
Senior guard Taylor Betts came off the bench and gave Beverly a big spark defensively. He's recovering from a couple of injuries but looked spry in chasing Forte all over the floor to make sure there were no easy looks.
"I can't say enough about Betts," said Karakoudas. "You can't shut Forte down, but he made him work. That's a tough assignment for anybody and he did it with flying colors. That defensive effort could've been the difference in the game."
There were five lead changes in a back-and-forth opening quarter. Beverly led it by five when the final buzzer sounded and the things only got better offensively from there (the lead was eight at halftime and 11 after three).
"I'm happy we were able to get the dub. A good team win where everyone contributes against a really tough team is all you can ask for," said Frost, whose previous career-best was 38 earlier this year. "Scoring 40 is definitely something I'll remember, but at the end of the day I'm more glad we won."
Considering how well these teams typically press, both clubs took took care of the basketball with relatively low steal totals. Most of the turnovers came on errant passes and neither team gave away much in the way of clean looks once the defense got set. That was a credit to dogged defenders like Beverly's Betts and Crowley and Peabody's Lynch, Forte, Barrett and Vin O'Hara.
"It was one of those games where we had to work extra hard to get those looks, especially for Anthony. He had people hounding him all night," Broughton said. "I thought overall our guys played really well."
Beverly, which has won 10 in a row against Peabody going back to February 2017, got some tough news when senior Rook Landman left the game with a dislocated elbow in the second quarter. He's battled through several injuries in his career and was just finding his all-star form.
"I wanted to throw up or cry. All I was thinking about was Rook," said Karakoudas, who once again came away impressed with the way his high school teammate Broughton has the Tanners playing on both ends of the floor.
"This was a really good high school game. It took everything we had to pull away from those guys."
For the Beverly players, anytime there might have been a letup in the course of the second half all they had to do was think of their teammate.
"Rook's been through so much," Frost said. "In the huddles we were saying if you're thinking about not playing hard for whatever reason, just play hard for Rook. I'm glad we got a win for him."
Beverly 86, Peabody 70
at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, Beverly
Peabody (10-3);10;22;19;19;70
Beverly (10-4);15;25;22;24;86
Statistics
Peabody: Laurent 2-3-7, Forte 8-2-20, Barrett 6-0-13, Lynch 9-0-24, Lucas 0-0-0, O'Hara 0-1-1, Braz 2-0-5. Totals 27-6-70.
Beverly: Diaz 9-2-24, Frost 14-7-40, Crowley 6-2-14, Landman 2-0-4, Hemsey 1-0-2, Klass 1-0-2, Betts 0-0-0, Parsons 0-0-0. Totals 33-11-86.
Three pointers: P, Lynch 6, Braz 2, Forte, Barrett; B, Frost 5, Diaz 4.