Think about outdoor hockey and you hear the smooth voice of Liev Schreiber narrating the old “Road to the Winter Classic” documentaries, telling about the magic of how the game is so much more than a game. Every New Year’s since the advent of the National Hockey League’s showcase in 2008, the sights and sounds of a rink in the middle of a ballpark or football stadium have captured our imaginations.
The game was first held in Boston at Fenway Park in 2010 and spawned a cottage industry of outdoor games in the Bay State. As the Winter Classic returns to Fenway when the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday afternoon, we take a look back at many of the North Shore hockey folks that have had the special opportunity to play outdoor hockey games.
Colin Blackwell, the former St. John’s Prep star now playing for the Chicago Blackhawks, has played in two such games. He was a Harvard University freshman in January 2012 when the Crimson lost, 2-0, to the Union Dutchmen at Fenway Park. Eight years later at the less-than-frigid yet still historic Cotton Bowl in Dallas, his Nashville Predators dropped a 4-2 decision to the host Dallas Stars in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic.
“Outdoor games bring you back to your childhood, pond hockey. There’s nothing better!,” said Blackwell. “Fenway was awesome; it was a very cool experience, but different than Dallas. Frigid temperatures and snow flurries made for a really cool experience. I loved the Red Sox had had been to many games there beforehand as a fan. We got to go to the locker rooms and see the Green Monster up close. But the weather made for a bad execution for a hockey game.
“Dallas had temperatures in the 50s with almost 86,000 people there. Jets flew over the rink pregame,” he continued. “It was a theatrical performance, with country music and rodeo going on the sides of the rink. Pretty cool experience walking out to 80K screaming people.”
Blackwell’s former St. John’s Prep linemate, Sam Kurker, also played in two outdoor contests at Fenway Park for two different college squads. He was a sophomore for the Boston University Terriers when they lost to the Maine Black Bears, 7-3, in January 2014. Almost three years to the date, Kurker was a senior at Northeastern, helping the Huskies to a 2-2 draw with UNH.
“I remember how much it brought our team together, a very special event that was a great way to break up a long season,” said Kurker, now retired from a four-year professional career in the American Hockey League. “It was even more special growing up in Boston and being able to play at Fenway Park.”
Taking in the scenery
Another teammate of both Blackwell and Kurker that’s played at Fenway is Brian Pinho, who’s now skating on the top line for the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. While at Providence College, Pinho’s Friars took on the BC Eagles in January 2017.
“It was the perfect night, the lights were on and it was freezing, so it certainly felt like an old school hockey game,” said Pinho, 27. “I had a bunch of family and friends that were able to make the game, and that’s always special for me.”
Pinho noted that during the Hockey East contest (which BC won, 3-1) the focus is on execution and gaining points. The Friars got to practice at Fenway the day before and the scenic atmosphere from that skate remains one of his best memories.
“We were able to take in the scenery and it happened to be snowing that day, which was really cool,” Pinho said. “It made me feel like I was playing pond hockey with my buddies growing up.”
A dozen years before he set a career high by scoring 52 goals with the New York Rangers, Boxford native Chris Kreider played in the first ever Frozen Fenway college hockey game on January 8, 2010. Then a freshman at Boston College, he skated a regular shift at left wing in the Eagles’ 3-2 loss to their bitter Comm. Ave rivals from Boston University.
He and the Eagles got a second chance to suit up at Fenway two years later against Northeastern, and this time Krieder and the Eagles prevailed, 2-1. It was Kreider who scored the game-winning goal, a shorthanded tally four minutes into the third period to snap a 1-1 stalemate.
“Having grown up going to Red Sox games with my family, it was pretty surreal for me to be able to play hockey there twice in college,” said the now 31-year-old Kreider. “At the end of the day, the experience is great ... but only if you win. It’s still two important points in the standings.”
Kreider has played four outdoor games altogether, including two in a span of four days at Yankee Stadium in Jan. 2014 as part of the NHL’s Stadium Series. He and the Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils, 7-3, on Jan. 26, then toppled the New York Islanders, 2-1, on Jan. 29. (He missed the Blueshirts’ 2018 Winter Classic win over the Buffalo Sabres due to a blood clot in his arm).
Former Masconomet star defenseman Keaton Cashin also got to skate under the lights of Fenway Park when he played at Salem State. The Vikings took a 4-2 loss against UMass Boston in 2014, but it’s not the actual game Keaton remembers most.
“It was exciting when we heard the news about playing at Fenway,” Cashin remembered. “Coach (Billy) O’Neill told us after practice and said we were also getting specially made jerseys for the game, which was really exciting to hear.
“We lucked out when we played because the weather was sunny and cold enough for the ice to stay in good shape,” he added. “It was basically pond hockey, but slightly smoother with Zambonis cleaning the ice. The puck would still bounce around every now and then, but it didn’t matter: it was fair for (both teams).”
One of the coolest moments for him, said Cashin, was simply walking from the locker room at the century-old ballpark into the open air and eventually the specially constructed rink itself. “Seeing a huge sheet of ice in the middle of Fenway Park just didn’t seem possible until that day,” he recalled.
“Even though we lost, it was a moment I’ll never forget. I hope a lot of hockey players get to experience something like this once ... and if you do, all I can say is take in every moment because it’s so special.”
Rivals collide
One of the first Hockey East games at Fenway featured age-old rivals Maine and New Hampshire in 2012. In front of 38,456 of the most passionate fans in college hockey, the Black Bears secured a dramatic 5-4 win in overtime with Lynnfield native Brian Flynn netting the game-winner on a deflection that almost looked like a baseball bunt.
“That’s what I remember most from that game,” said Flynn, a veteran of 10 professional seasons and 275 NHL games with Buffalo and Montreal. “The main thing is once the game starts, its just a rink in the middle of a field. The fans are so far away that when you’re on the bench and look up, it’s really cool ... but when you’re playing, you can hardly notice them.”
Salem native Will O’Neill, Maine’s co-captain with Flynn for the 2012 season and who had over 100 career points as a Black Bears defenseman, vividly remembers the noise Maine fans made when the team came out of the dugouts and walked to the rink ... and especially when they won.
“From the visitor’s dugout all the way out to the Green Monster they were always ready to roll,” said O’Neill, who played seven seasons of pro hockey. “You beat your biggest rival, in overtime, at Fenway Park and that’s something you’ll remember forever.”
While skating with the Canadiens, Flynn played at a Winter Classic in Massachusetts ... but 45 minutes away from Fenway at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium on New Year’s Day 2016. Montreal battered the Bruins that day, 5-1, and Flynn had an assist on Paul Byron’s game-winning goal.
“Both games had great weather and excitement, and build-up is huge,” said Flynn. “I remember both coaches (Tim Whitehead at Maine and Michel Therrien for Montreal) stressing ‘Let’s not go through all this and then give it away.’ I remember the both games a lot more vividly because we won.”
Women have played at Fenway a few times, too. Marblehead sisters Brianna and Lexie Laing skated for Harvard in 2017 when the Crimson took on Boston College. It was an All-North Shore goalie matchup on the hallowed infield, since Lynn’s Katie Burt was tending the net for BC.
High schools get their shot
So, too, have high school teams. In 2010, thanks in part to Winthrop’s Mike Eruzione, the Vikings faced Marblehead at Fenway. It was a frigid night (the lights creating an amazing atmosphere) and both puck control and scoring chances were rare in Winthrop’s 2-0 victory. The experience was nonetheless unforgettable for both squads.
“I’d actually injured my knee during football, and I talked to the doctors and coaches into letting me walk down the ramp and skate a lap in warmups because it was Fenway,” said defenseman Ben Koopman. “ The coolest part was the atmosphere. The initial arrival off the bus, putting skates on in the Fenway hallway and walking down the ramp onto the ice was amazing. The first lap around the ice, taking everything in, was something none of us will forget.”
St. John’s Prep also played at Fenway on New Year’s Day in 2014. Malden Catholic topped the Eagles, 3-1, yet the pageantry and uniqueness of the atmosphere meant so much more. The Eagles had special 1947 retro-style jerseys and Teddy McNamara had his team’s goal with a third period snipe.
“I was just looking at pictures from that game recently,” said Nick Latham, a junior winger in 2014 who helped the Eagles win the Super 8 title in 2015.
“I remember the day of the game was perfect weather: it was cold enough to keep the ice in really good condition, but not cold enough to make it uncomfortable. Putting on the eye black and some of the sweetest jerseys I’ve ever seen was an experience I’ll truly never forget. Skating around during warmups and looking out at the Green Monster and towards Ted Williams’ red seat and thinking about all the history there and the fact that we got to play a hockey game there was truly surreal. I think looking back all of us area really grateful for everything St. John’s did for us ... the school made us who we are.”
Bishop Fenwick is scheduled to play league rival Archbishop Williams in a scrimmage game while the ice is still down at Fenway this month.
Win, lose or draw and playing at any level, be it high school, college or the pros, Blackwell said a big key in games of this nature is forget the fanfare and spectacle of it and just try to keep things simple.
“Those teams that do that are usually the ones that win,” said the 29-year-old forward. “Sometimes it’s a bit distracting having family, friends and the show part of it as opposed to just another game at the (TD) Garden. But overall, those two games are something I’ll remember forever.”