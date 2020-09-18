Watch Pingree running back Billy Stevens plant his pivot foot near the line of scrimmage to make an explosive burst up field and you’d never know that at one point that ankle couldn’t even carry his weight.
One of the North Shore’s most productive ball carriers as a junior in 2019, Stevens found both his confidence and his second gear with the pigskin under his arm after a nearly eight month recovery from ankle surgery.
“It was a gut check,” said Stevens, who served as Pingree’s kicker in his freshman and sophomore seasons. “I didn’t know if I had what it took to get to the level of football I wanted. I felt like I was at a crossroads and I made it my offseason goal to recover and be the best I could be. It was football on my brain at all times.”
Mission accomplished. Stevens didn’t just play at one of the highest levels in program history by setting a new single season rushing record of 1,063 yards in nine games. He also secured the opportunity to play at the next level, committing to play in college at Colby College in Waterville, Maine in the highly competitive NESCAC.
Stevens, who is from Ipswich, had a chance to visit Colby back in February before the coronavirus pandemic limited and cancelled most recruiting opportunities. He felt at home with offensive coordinator Matt Dugan and the campus in general.
“It’s basically a supersized Pingree and I’m really excited about that. It was such a welcoming place, people seemed to enjoy being there and back in February I knew it was where I wanted to be,” said Stevens, who had a first-hand preview of what his college head coach would be like.
Pingree head coach Mike Flynn was one of Colby boss Jack Cosgrove’s best all-time players when the latter was at the University of Maine for 23 seasons from 1993-2015. A passionate and fiery leader with a reputation for caring for his players, Cosgrove came out of retirement in 2018 and went about rebuilding the Mules.
“Coach Flynn had nothing but high praise for him and that helped solidify that Colby was the place for me,” said Stevens. “I got to talk to Coach Cos for an hour a few weeks ago and he really emphasized how much he loves the game. He’s no doubt a vert motivated guy with a great understanding of football and life.”
Recruited as a running back, Stevens has a great natural ability to change direction and find holes in a spread scheme. At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, his low center of gravity makes him hard to bring down and his elusiveness helps him slip by would-be tacklers as well. Still, he’ll take a chance to unload on a defender when he can.
“Speed balance and vision have always been second nature to me,” he said. “I know I do bring some power to the table but that’s also an area I can improve on. I know to take on some of the linebackers we’ll face I need to bring a little more upper body strength.”
Stevens ran for 13 touchdowns a year ago and was third in the area in total points with 121. For his three-year career so far, he’s one of the North Shore’s leading active point-getters with 16 TDs, 69 extra points, eight field goals and 186 points. He spent much of the summer working out in small groups with some of his Pingree teammates and while waiting until February to compete may not be ideal, it hasn’t dampened the spirits of a squad that went 8-1 in 2019.
“We were disappointed but we didn’t pity ourselves for long because we saw it as an opportunity to mold together as a team,” Stevens said of the COVID-19 football delay. “We’ve got a lot of young talent and new faces so it’s a huge opportunity for us all to get on the same page.”
Winners of the Hollingsworth Bowl (34-12 over Proctor) a year ago, Pingree is 15-2-1 over the last two years. Stevens and his fellow seniors, including Paul Larrabee who recently committed to Bates and Harrison Greenslade who recently picked up a Division 1 offer from Merrimack, want to continue that tradition.
“We don’t know if there will be any bowl games but if there are we certainly want that trophy,” said Stevens. “We want to go undefeated; we strive not to be perfect but to overcome adversity. Nothing is perfect in football, there’s always going to be breakdowns and impromptu plays, and those play into the way we play and have fun.”
An excellent student, Stevens has a love of politics and law. He’s thinking of majoring in political science or philosophy and perhaps heading to law school afterwards.
“Although it seems like the time to stay out of politics, I really want to hone my skills in debating and maybe one day get involved in litigation,” he said. “I don’t love dealing with numbers and math so it’s something I’ve felt like was my calling for a while.”
Stevens, who also played free safety and loves returning kicks, impacting the game in all three phases this spring for Pingree next spring and then for Colby after that? There’s one thing you won’t get much argument about.
