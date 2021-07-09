A lot of good things happened in this shortened softball season including two local teams competing for the North championship. In Division 1, Peabody came in unbeaten (17-0) before losing a heartbreaker to underdog Billerica while Danvers captured the Division 2 North crown over Tewksbury and went on to the state semi-final where Medfield ended their great run.
The Tanners will return just about everybody, losing only two seniors and having two outstanding freshman pitchers back in the circle in NEC Player of the Year Abby Bettencourt and league all-star Avery Grieco. That certainly bodes well for their chances to make another great run.
Coach Tawny Palmieri said after the Billerica game her girls will come back hungrier and promised to work on things they need to improve on. The highlight of the tourney run included not only three big wins over Merrimack Valley Conference teams, but a perfect game by Bettencourt with her teammates making some big defensive plays behind her.
The surprise squad in D-1 North was Beverly, a team that normally would have fallen far short of qualifying with only four wins, but took a chance to play in this year’s open format. The Panthers posted a huge win over highly favored Medford before taking on Methuen from the strong Merrimack Valley Conference and losing by a run in extra innings. Under the open format normal qualifying standards were set aside, and teams could decide to enter.
“We had a nice little end of the season, winning four of our last seven, and the tournament games were a great way to cap off the season,” said Panther coach Megan Sudak. “We played the best 16 innings we had all year, and the Medford win was a huge confidence booster for all our players, having lost to them, 16-3 a couple of weeks before. To come out and win, 9-8 was a testament to the girls’ commitment to getting better daily. Emma Stilwell pitched great, and Noelle McLane had the biggest hit to go ahead in the seventh.”
Sudak also praised Emma Campbell and Nikki Erricola for slap hits to get McLane to the plate. Mya Perron went 2-4 and drove in three runs. Playing in Methuen gave the Panthers a taste of what it’s like to perform in front of a large boisterous crowd.
“I was so proud to see how the team took that opportunity to rise to the occasion and take them nine innings was a win for us in many ways,” said Sudak.
“Many people asked why we would enter the tournament with a record of 4-10. Why wouldn’t we with 10 girls who had never played in a tournament game? There was no better chance to get their feet wet.”
Sudak said it was a fun time and a good opportunity to see how all her young players have grown. She was very proud of how they left it all on the field, and is hopeful that will carry over to next season.
“We talked a lot about setting higher expectations moving forward, and now that they have seen what they are capable of, they have a bit more confidence,” she said.
The star players on any team always get a lot of coverage, but there are also ones that sacrifice for the good of the team. Sometimes that means forsaking usual positions to move to another where there’s a huge hole.
One example was at Marblehead, where NEC All Conference Jolie Quintana, who will play for Suffolk University next year, left her catching duties to fill in at shortstop for the Magicians after an injury left them without anybody there. Cassadi O’Leary, an NEC All Star from Salem, had to move from shortstop to catcher when nobody else that could handle that position. Fellow all-star Noelle McLane hadn’t been in the circle for over three years, but pitched in to help the Panthers as well as taking charge of third base.
Let’s hear it for the Unsung Heroines or under the radar girls that made their teams so much better. When asked some coaches had such a hard time choosing one, they went with two who filled the role perfectly.
DANVERS: Coach Colleen Newbury selected two underclassmen Emily Goddard, a sophomore third baseman, and Ava Gray, a freshman first baseman. “It was Ava’s first time playing the position, and she excelled on bunt coverage. She also batted third for us. Emily was also a dominant infielder, who turned some double plays.”
BEVERLY: Sophomores Emma Campbell and Nikki Erricola, both first year varsity players were excellent students, learning the art of slap hitting to help their team. “They embraced the idea of learning to slap, and accepted the challenge,” said Sudak. “They’ve both improved daily, and I look forward to seeing their success in the future.”
MARBLEHEAD: Coach Johnny Gold gave the nod to left fielder Dylan Kerble. Left field is a tough place to play in Marblehead with so much territory to cover. “She made numerous great plays in the outfield,” said Gold.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Amber Scanlon got the nod from coach George Shapiro. The Generals were in desperately in need of pitching, and the JV pitcher, stepped in to help the varsity out, making several starts. “She was always ready at a moments notice and was unfazed, regardless of the circumstance. She has a tremendous attitude, and also hit .286.”
SALEM: Eighth grader Barbara Rowley was singled out by coach Rick O’Leary, who had a very young team. Rowley kept improving with each game. “She didn’t miss a practice, got better every day, and never complained,” said O’Leary. “In her first start against Marblehead she was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run. She’s a fantastic kid with a great attitude.”
ESSEX TECH: Sophomore Hayden Hughes made the most of her first year on the varsity, and did just what acting coach Deb O’Reilly asked of her. “We pushed Hayden into slap hitting, and she willingly worked very hard at it. She also improved defensively in centerfield, learning to slide and dive after balls.”
MASCONOMET: Coach Hector Longo liked what sophomore three sport athlete Natalie Nolan brought to the Lady Chieftains. A team player, who also competes in soccer and basketball, Nolan started out as a bench player, but quickly worked her way into games. “She was expected to be a reserve, but played her way onto the field at center because of her defensive ability and speed,” said Longo. “She also had a solid year at the plate. Longo also pointed out Alana DeLuties, who worked her way up to varsity from the JV’s after five games and made an immediate impact. Normally a middle infielder, she adapted to both corner outfield spots and hit .419.
Pingree: Versatile Meg Onello played outfield or infield wherever she was needed and came through. “She was our most improved defensive player,” said coach Jim MacLaughlin. “She had clutch hits and steals, too.”
SWAMPSCOTT: Megan Holmes saved the Big Blue despite never having pitched before. “We went into the year thin on pitching, and Megan stepped up to throw the majority of our innings,” said coach Gary Moran.
BISHOP FENWICK: Coach Michelle Zullo selected junior Emma Burke and sophomore Alani Timson because of their positive attitude and willingness to help the team in any way they could. Burke was a starting pitcher, who also shared shortstop and hit .273, while Timson was the every day catcher with a .393 average. “Alani had never played there before,” said Zullo. “Both girls played multiple positions throughout the season and had so much resilience. They took whatever curve ball was thrown their way.”
IPSWICH: Any team without a pitcher is certain to face a long season. That was the case for first year Tiger coach Paul James after an injury put his top pitcher out for the year. That’s when freshman Annabel Morris stepped up. “She did a great job for us every game,” said James.
Fast Pitches, a column on North Shore high school softball, appears in The Salem News each Friday during the spring season. Contact Jean DePlacido at JMDeplacido@aol.com and follow along on Twitter @JeanDeplacidoSN
