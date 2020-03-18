Among its continuously growing affects, the ongoing Cornavirus pandemic has put a hold on the basketball world.
No more NBA games, no NCAA March Madness tournament and of course, no more high school hoops as the final games of the season were officially played last week in the state semifinals.
It’s only been a week without my Lakers — yes, I’m a diehard Lakers fan — and already I’m having withdrawals. I know I’m not alone; this is a trying time for everyone.
But one thing that brings me so much joy is being able to write, and as far as I’m concerned that can never be taken away from me.
So, without further adieu, it brings me great pleasure to report one last time on the North Shore high school boys basketball season that was. A season full of pulse-pumping finishes, highlight reel plays and historically great postseason runs.
Let’s get to it.
BEST TEAM
Beverly (21-3)
It’s only right to start things off by recapping an historical season for the Garden City gang. Led by the dynamic senior duo of Duncan Moreland and Jack Crowley, Beverly won a program record 21 games. The Panthers’ only two regular season losses came to arguably the top two teams in the state, Lynn English and Lowell, who wound up meeting in the Division 1 North championship game at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
In the playoffs, the Panthers continued to prove just how good they were. They upended a strong Malden Catholic team in convincing fashion in their Division 2 tourney opener, a game where Crowley went bonkers with 32 points and 19 rebounds. That was followed by another wildly impressive triumph over a feisty Burlington squad as senior guard Damian Bouras played hero in overtime. Then, against No. 3 seeded Belmont, Beverly got off to a roaring start and never looked back en route to capturing the program’s first-ever sectional championship.
Beverly’s season ultimately came to a close in the state semifinals at TD Garden against a buzzsaw of a team in Whitman-Hanson, but that didn’t take away from its incredible journey. Moreland finished his high school career as Beverly’s third all-time leading scorer with 1,123 points, behind only the likes of Panther legends Peter Wynne and Marty Harrington. His four-year partner in crime, Crowley, finished with 760 career points and a program record 775 rebounds.
With its generational tandem now out of the fold, it’s difficult to say what the future holds for Beverly. But as long as head coach Matt Karakoudas and his reliable staff sticks around, things appear extremely bright in Panthertown.
BEST GAME
Division 2 North semifinals: Beverly sinks Burlington, 67-60, in overtime to advance to first-ever North title game.
Going into this sectional semifinal matchup, Karkoudas made it clear to his team that no lead was safe against the high-flying Devils. The Panthers found that out the hard way, surrendering an 11-point lead with just over three minutes to play as the regulation buzzer sounded with both teams knotted at 56. But thanks to some late game heroics from Bouras (9 points in OT), as well as a number of monumental buckets from freshman Gabe Copeland (18 points) down the stretch of regulation, Beverly prevailed.
It was a physical clash, yet the officials seemed to let the teams play for the most part. And it had all the things you look for in an exciting high school basketball game: game-altering 3-balls, hype inducing charges, clutch free throws ... the works.
Yes, Beverly would go on to win the Div. 2 North crown, but this was easily the best game during the run.
BIGGEST SURPRISE
Hamilton-Wenham (15-8)
Most hoop fans across the area know by now that Hamilton-Wenham began the 2019-20 campaign with a lackluster 1-5 record. The Generals were young, inexperienced at the varsity level and, simply put, seemed to be outmatched at times during the early stages of the season. Then, in the blink of an eye, a flip was switched.
Hamilton-Wenham proceeded to reel off 13 consecutive wins — in dominant fashion, mind you. During the season-changing spree, head coach Mike DiMarino’s group toppled Malden, Triton, Manchester Essex (twice), Pentucket, Amesbury, Ipswich (twice), Rockport, Newburyport, North Reading, Lynnfield and Georgetown. They won those games by an average of 12.8 points per game, and even though they dropped their final two regular season tilts were able to secure the No. 5 seed in Division 3 North with a 13-7 record.
If the Generals’ season had come to an end in their playoff opener, it still would’ve been a remarkable turnaround. But it didn’t; instead, they played some of their best basketball in the one-and-done tourney format while getting past Swampscott (59-57) and a 16-win Watertown team (45-41) to reach the sectional semifinals. Top-seeded St. Mary’s of Lynn ultimately proved too deep and too powerful for H-W in what wound up being a season-ending defeat, but the Generals even hung in that game despite playing just six players.
What’s even more impressive is that everyone in DiMarino’s starting lineup minus senior captain Ian Coffey, who missed the playoffs due to a foot injury, will return next winter. That includes Ryan Hutchinson, Carter Coffey, Markus Nordin and Ryan Monahan. Look for Hamilton-Wenham to be right back in the mix a year from now.
Honorable mention: Peabody (11-10)
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Max Beuvelet, Danvers
The Falcons managed just five wins in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference, but it certainly wasn’t because senior big man Max Beuvelet didn’t do his job. After missing the majority of his junior year with a broken foot, Beuvelet returned to the hardwood on a mission. He became one of the most reliable true centers the area had to offer, averaging a double-double with 12.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, the latter of which was a team-high.
According to head coach Chris Timson, the visible improvements to Beuvelet’s game were a product of hard work. The 6-foot-4 workhorse trimmed down in the offseason, worked diligently on his post game, and quickly became a go-to option on both ends of the court. If Beuvelet ultimately decides not to play college ball, his last competitive season on the hardwood was certainly one to remember.
BEST PLAYER ON A TEAM WITH A LOSING RECORD
Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep
No player in The Salem News coverage area averaged more assists (7.1 per game) this season than Callahan, the Eagles’ guard. But the junior floor general did much more than just dish the rock to his teammates. He also scored in bunches (averaged 13.6 points per game), played tenacious defense, and served as the team’s irreplaceable leader during a season that undoubtedly proved frustrating at times.
Callahan helped St. John’s Prep (8-12) remain competitive against perhaps the toughest schedule in the area; it’s going to be extremely intriguing to see what level his game reaches next season.
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Rollie Castineyra, St. John’s Prep
Castineyra served as the Robin to Callahan’s batman — only better. The first-year standout burst onto the high school scene by pumping in a team-high 15.3 points per contest and quickly became a focal point for opposing team’s defenses. With star Will Batchelder and key role player Liam Dunfee both transferring to Governor’s Academy prior to the academic school year, Castineyra was a welcome addition for head coach John Dullea.
“From the very first game his freshman year, Rollie saw the opposing team’s top defender or was face guarded. While he could’ve gotten frustrated and forced shots, he found other ways to score,” said Dullea. “He even was our third-leading rebounder. A self motivated, tireless worker who is very popular among his teammates and coaches, Rollie’s future is very bright.”
FANTASY STARTING FIVE
PG — Aidan Callahan, St. John’s Prep: Led the area in assists for a team with few offensive weapons; imagine what he’d do if running the show for an all-star caliber group.
SG — Felix Kloman, Pingree: Last season, I had Kloman on my fantasy team as a small forward. At every bit of 6-foot-5, he could truly fill any position 1-through-4. But this seems like his best fit, and his pure scoring abilities (19 ppg.) would compliment his backcourt mate beautifully in this dream team format.
SF — Duncan Moreland, Beverly: Like Kloman at shooting guard, Moreland’s natural position just feels like small forward — at least in a high school setting. His spot on this team is unquestionably warranted — 1,000-point scorer, aggressive rebounder and defender, high basketball IQ, etc. Moreland immediately makes any team better.
PF — Jorge Guerrero, Salem: I just love this kid’s game: poised and composed, yet aggressive and efficient. His stats don’t jump off the page (6.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 51.8 percent from the field), but he’s come a long way defensively and is very reliable under the basket.
C — Jack Crowley, Beverly: Karakoudas called Crowley the best rebounder in the state. While I won’t go that far simply because I haven’t seen the majority of high school teams in the Commonwealth compete, I do agree that he is extremely special on the glass. His 14.1 rebounds per game were easily the best in the area this winter, and his tenacity, determination and overall offensive package would serve this dream team well.
6th man — Jason Romans, Bishop Fenwick: Romans would bring instant offense off the bench and can facilitate (6.0 assists per game) as well as any guard around. He’s a pure scorer, plays hard-nosed D and rarely takes a bad shot.
Honorable mention: Bobby Jellison, Salem; Andrew Augustin, Swampscott; Adam Zamansky, Marblehead; Joangel Lugo, Peabody; Jared Berry, Danvers; Max Beuvelet, Danvers; Ryan Hutchinson, Hamilton-Wenham; Markus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham; Will Vanderbilt, Ipswich; Harrison Latimer, Pingree; Alex Gonzalez, Bishop Fenwick; Rollie Castineyra, St. John’s Prep; Thurston Blaisdell, Essex Tech; CJ Klass, Essex Tech.
¢¢¢
Some final hoop notes: Salem Academy’s Ali Kachmer wrapped up a fine high school basketball career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,237 points (442 of those coming this season) ... Covenant Christian Academy’s Will Rourke was named a New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class D First Team all-star after averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game ... Ipswich won just four games this winter but had a pair of 13-point-per-game scorers in Will Vanderbilt and Ray Cuevas who deserve recognition. Cuevas is just a freshman and will be a great piece to build around moving forward ... Joangel Lugo led Peabody in scoring this year (13 ppg.), Chioke Onwuogu led in rebounding (8 rpg.), but it was Tyler Joyce who came on strong down the stretch to help the Tanners clinch another postseason berth. The senior guard reached double figures in scoring eight times over the final 10 games and powered his club with 19 points in a tournament-clinching win over NEC rival Swampscott.
Full Court Press is a weekly high school basketball column that runs every Tuesday in The Salem News during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.