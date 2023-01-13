There’s something incredibly special about playing a basketball game on the parquet floor at Boston’s TD Garden. The history surrounding the arena alone is arguably unmatched across the country, with countless NBA and college legends making their mark on the hallowed court over the years.
Next Saturday, 22 different boys and girls high school squads — including the Beverly High boys — will be granted the unique opportunity to compete at the heralded venue as the Andrew James Lawson Foundation Invitational returns for a ninth year.
The tournament was created and founded by Pingree boys basketball coach Steve Gibbs in an effort to honor Andrew Lawson, a student-athlete from Norwell who had Down Syndrome and passed away at age 27 after a courageous two-year battle with cancer.
This year, the event will open play with a pair of “Unified” contests to give student athletes with disabilities or physical limitations the same opportunity as their peers.
“Andrew was an exceptional student-athlete and didn’t allow his disability to inhibit him from playing basketball, baseball and soccer,” said Gibbs, who remains extremely close with the Lawson family. “The entire day will be spent with a focus on informing the fans about students with certain limitations still being able to play the sports they love.
“Every year the event is able to generate a very substantial amount of funds for the Andrew James Lawson foundation, with the Celtics, the Bruins, the Garden and many people in the basketball community chipping in,” added Gibbs. “It’s definitely a day where the basketball world comes together for a great cause.”
Competition will begin at 7:15 a.m. next Saturday with a Unified clash between Newton North and Framingham, followed by another Unified bout between Milford and Mansfield at 8 a.m.
Play will continue at 9 a.m. and conclude with one final tipoff at 9 p.m., with 16 boys matchups and one girls matchup. This isn’t your ordinary, everyday midseason event; the teams partaking boast a litany of impressive prospects and Division 1 commits who will undoubtedly be eager to display their skills on the biggest stage.
Brewster Academy, for one, which will battle Worcester Academy at 7:30 p.m., has nine players committed to major college programs and 14 potential Division 1 players on their roster. Their opponents have 6-foot-8 wing T.J. Power, a Duke commit, as well as Marquette commit Tre Norman. Six-foot-4 junior Kayvaun Mulready recently committed to Providence.
In the nightcap tilt between St. Sebastian’s and Belmont Hill, the former’s AJ Dybansta will likely be throwing down a number of dunks. The 6-foot-8 freshman is one of the top recruits in the country, and there’s talk that he may even skip college altogether and go straight to the NBA.
The list goes on, with Yale-bound Trevor Mullen and Colgate commit Cooper Wright, both of St. Sebastian’s, also slated to perform. Kingswood Oxford, which will take on Dexter Southfield at 6 p.m., has Gavin Griffiths, another talented phenom who had offers from UConn, Marquette and LSU before ultimately deciding on Rutgers.
“I would think in terms of interest, this is probably the most talent (at the high school level) to compete on the Garden floor since the McDonald’s All-American game back in (2000),” said Gibbs.
The lone local squad to compete next Saturday, the Panthers of Beverly, has some serious talent of their own between Ryder Frost and emerging star Dylan Crowley. The Orange-and-Black will be making their first foray into the prestigious tournament, and head coach Matt Karakoudas couldn’t be more excited for his guys.
“I’ve seen the tournament as a fan before and it’s one of those things where as a coach, I try to do everything I can to give kids the best opportunity,” said Karakoudas. “Playing at the Garden is one of the greatest things high school kids can do; every kid dreams of making it there. So to have them participate this year, it’s going to be a ton of fun.”
Beverly (4-3) will take on Everett at 1:30 p.m. Karakoudas figures the Crimson Tide will pose a great threat.
“I expect a very hard-nosed pressure, defensive team,” he said. “They’re very athletic, have some guys that can score the ball, and they’re well coached. It’s going to be a battle for sure.”
To learn more about next Saturday’s event or to make a donation, please visit www.andrewjameslawsonfoundation.org.
¢¢¢
While Gibbs will certainly be in attendance next Saturday, his Pingree boys team will sit this year out. The Highlanders (6-3) have been playing some great basketball of late, with junior standout and Ipswich High transfer Ray Cuevas recently netting his 1,000th career point.
“Ray has been playing out of his mind, much better than advertised,” said Gibbs. “He’s one of the most grounded, unselfish players. It’s difficult when you’re a heralded transfer coming in to a veteran returning team and you’re a volume shooter, will you ruffle people’s feathers? He’s been quite the opposite. The kids embrace him with open arms, and his transition has been flawless.”
Cuevas is averaging over 22 ppg. while shooting 45 percent from deep and 57 percent overall. According to Gibbs, he’s “drawing all kinds of college interest and has no ceiling.”
¢¢¢
While we’re on the topic of Beverly, it’s certainly worth highlighting its recent performance against perhaps the top team in the state, Lawrence High.
Just under two weeks ago, the Panthers fell to the Lancers, 82-57, in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic. But this Wednesday, the Panthers nearly came back to win the rematch at Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse.
As it did in the first meeting, Lawrence keyed in on Frost, limiting him to just eight points (all free throws). Frost impacted the game in other ways, however, helping the Panthers battle back from a 16-point deficit make it a one-point game late and a one-possession contest with just 27 seconds remaining before ultimately falling, 86-78.
“Their full denial pressure defense on Ryder ... they’ve done an amazing job on him both times,” said Karakoudas. “But I told the guys it just shows how good of a team we have, because even with Ryder unable to help us scoring the basketball he had about six or seven assists, made great passes out of double teams, rebounded very well, and other guys were able to step up.”
With Frost forced into a facilitator role, Crowley was able to shine. The senior sharpshooter dropped 27 points to increase his season average to 20.7 ppg., knocking in a number of timely jumpers in the second half. Beverly also got 16 points from Noe Diaz and 14 from Max Hemsey, with Joey Parsons also turning in some great minutes after missing the first meeting.
“Dylan’s been an absolute monster,” added Karakoudas. “He hAd 33 (pt time we played them. Dylan’s playing himself into a nice college player; there’s gonna a Division 3 school that’s going to pick him up and love him. He’s having an All-Scholastic season right now.”
¢¢¢
ICYMI: Thrilling win for Peabody over Marblehead this past Tuesday. The Tanners (6-2) had to battle back on multiple occasions, ultimately overcoming a 47-29 disadvantage on the glass to pull out a 64-58 victory.
A.J. Forte bounced back from a 10-point effort in a tight loss at Salem last Friday to score 33 points with five triples in the win. Forte was particularly impressive over the final two frames, canning jumper after jumper and getting to the rack efficiently en route to 22 second half points.
But the shot of the evening came from his starting backcourt mate, Raphel Laurent, who canned a corner triple with 24 seconds to play to put his team up one. Peabody then got a couple of defensive stops and hit some free throws in the final seconds to seal it.
Forte is now averaging 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while Laurent (11.5 ppg.) is the only other Tanner averaging double figures.
Meanwhile, Marblehead looked mighty impressive despite the eventual loss. The Magicians (5-3) boast perhaps one of the deepest and most physically imposing rotations in the Northeastern Conference. Both Ryan Commoss and Miles O’Neill were terrific, especially in the absence of fellow big man Scotty Campbell, while Isaiah Makor was a man amongst boys on the offensive glass throughout the contest. Tyrone Countrymon and Nick Lemmond have also played very well so far this season.
¢¢¢
It’s been a challenging and frustrating start to the season for St. John’s Prep. But the Eagles (1-6) can now breathe a sigh of relief after picking up their first win with a dominant 74-42 decision over Catholic Conference rival BC High Tuesday night.
Liam Buys, whom I previously highlighted in this column and mistakenly referred to him as Daniel — my apologies — scored a team-high 19 points and continues to display confidence and poise offensively. Fellow senior Mike O’Brien added 15 points while sophomore Mike Miller chipped in nine.
¢¢¢
The train keeps on rolling for Salem Academy. Despite a 54-46 loss to rival Salem High Thursday night, the Navigators are 8-2, with their only other setback coming in a 65-58 season opening decision against Winthrop.
Senior Jorbert Peralta has been terrific, averaging 18.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game to lead the charge. But Salem Academy also has three other players averaging double-figures: Angel Santiago (15.3 ppg.), eighth-grader Jordan Maxson (15 ppg., 6.2 rpg.) and Ivan Paredes (12 pgg., 7.9 rpg., 4.2 apg.).
###
Congratulations to former Bishop Fenwick star and current Curry College freshman Jason Romans for being named the Commonwealth Coast Conference Rookie of the Week. Romans opened the 2023 calendar year with a trio of strong showings, averaging 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 assists on the week, including a career-high 18 points against Suffolk last Saturday.
Romans, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard who did it all for the Crusaders for four years on varsity, is now averaging a modest 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He’s been earning more and more run of late, however, having started each of his team’s last three games (2-1 record) while playing at least 28 minutes in each of those contests.
###
Upcoming games to watch: Friday — Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn (6:30); Swampscott at Marblehead (7); Gloucester at Beverly (7); Danvers at Salem (7); Saugus at Masconomet (7); Saturday — Pingree at Rivers (1); Salem Academy at Community Charter School of Cambridge (2); Sunday — Beverly at Catholic Memorial (3); Peabody at Bishop Fenwick (3); Monday, Jan. 16 — Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading (1); Essex Tech at Shawsheen (2); St. John’s Prep at BABC Holiday Classic, North Quincy (2:30); Ipswich at Pentucket (6:30); Lynn Classical at Swampscott (7); Tuesday — Kipp at Salem Academy (5:45); Xaverian at St. John’s Prep (6:30); Salem at Beverly (7); Danvers at Saugus (7); Masconomet at Marblehead (7); Wednesday — Pingree at Governor’s Academy (4:30); Whittier at Ipswich (5:30); Thursday — Beverly at Marblehead (7).
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.