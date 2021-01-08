Full Court Press: Beverly, St. John's Prep among local hoops teams eager to get started

Considering all the negative aspects and challenges surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you’d think that rallying a group of student-athletes to play competitive basketball would be extremely difficult.
But after speaking with a variety of varsity coaches across the North Shore, it’s clear that isn’t the case.
Despite missing out on a normal, full-length schedule with out-of-conference tilts, as well as the absence of an MIAA state tournament, players seem to be more motivated than ever to get back on the hardwood. Nobody knows if or when the season could be paused or come to an end, and everyone seems to be treating each day on the court like it’s their last.
“It’s definitely a weird season, and the question that keeps coming up from the outside is what are the kids mentalities and how do you get them to play for something when there’s no all-stars, no conference tournament, no MIAA tournament, etc.,” said Beverly head coach Matt Karakoudas. “But I’ve always preached to these kids to treat it like it could be their last game, and now they’re starting to realize that.
“I think now you can see it in their eyes; when they’re at practice, they don’t want to leave the court because it could be their last time out there. So from that standpoint, that’s where all the excitement is coming from.”
Teams outside of the Northeastern Conference are taking a similar approach. At St. John’s Prep, which will benefit from having an end-of-the-season Catholic Conference tournament, head coach John Dullea says his group is as eager as ever to get things going.
“To be honest, I think the kids are just happy we’re getting something,” said Dullea. “We’re going to take a positive approach because some schools and communities aren’t even able to play at all. We’re fortunate enough to be out here and want to take advantage of that.”
Both of the aforementioned programs are looking forward to strong campaigns. Beverly is coming off its deepest postseason run in school history, and while their entire starting five from a season ago is no longer in the fold, a talented group of underclassmen is poised to keep the winning tradition alive.
The Panthers boast just two seniors on this year’s roster: captains Cam Jones and Brennan Frost. Both played varsity ball for Karakoudas last season, but neither held an integral role in the rotation. This winter, however, that will certainly change.
In addition, Beverly brings back plenty of other weapons to fill the void lost from a season ago. Rook Landman, a sophomore who turned in a number of strong outings off the bench before injuring his back, is back healthy and ready to contribute on both ends of the floor. He’s a gifted shooter and ball handler; according to Karakoudas, he also has an impressive IQ for the game.
There’s also fellow sophomore Gabe Copeland, who had his coming out party during the Panthers run to the Division 2 state semifnals last winter, contributing a number of double-digit scoring efforts while playing hard-nosed defense and rebounding the basketball with a purpose. He’ll be relied on heavily, especially on the offensive end.
Sophomore Treston Abreu, who started at the beginning of last year before injuring his ankle, is also back healthy and Karakoudas expects big things from him in Year 2. Soccer standout Nick Braganca will also play an important role, while Zack Sparkman is another underclassmen ready to make a leap at the varsity level.
Frost’s younger brother, freshman Ryder Frost, has turned heads early on, while Dylan Crowley will also be called upon for big minutes.
The Panthers have been practicing since December 14 and will open the season against Masconomet Friday evening.
“From a coach’s standpoint, it’s a great opportunity to do a lot of things you might not normally do and try some things you wouldn’t normally try in a regular season,” said Karakoudas. “Our goal will remain the same: every time we step on the floor, our goal is to win. But at the same time we’re almost treating this season as one big preseason for next year, because we’ll have 11 guys coming back.”
As for St. John’s Prep, it’s looking to rebound after falling short of the postseason with a 9-11 record a year ago.
Senior captain Aidan Callahan, who recently committed to WPI to continue his hoops career, is poised for a fantastic farewell campaign, while returning leading scorer Rollie Castineyra, a sophomore, will look to continue to progress in just his second varsity season.
Dullea says the competition level in the Catholic Conference is top notch this winter, which will certainly make for some action packed clashes for his Eagles.
“It’ll be fun just from a competitive standpoint within the league,” said Dullea. “But the kids are really just excited to get to be playing. It’s been a long time since they were able to play together as a group; we’re not talking about what we can’t have, just worrying about what we can control and enjoying it along the way.”
Looking across the rest of the North Shore hoops scene, a number of other teams have not yet had the opportunity to get things underway.
Salem hopes to start tryouts on Saturday; Danvers had their first practice on Thursday; Bishop Fenwick played three games before being forced to shut down for two weeks due to a positive COVID test at St. Mary’s ... the list goes on.
The Witches in particular will be getting tested every week during the season, with a single positive test forcing a mandatory shutdown.
Some other teams, however, are already starting to ramp things up. Marblehead has been practicing since December 14 and will open league play against Masconomet on Tuesday. Peabody is a tad behind schedule but is also back on the court practicing, while Essex Tech has also started practicing. Unfortunately for the Hawks, they won’t have the luxury of competing on their home court as it’s currently being used as a lunch room during school hours. Instead, they’ll hold all practices and home games at Essex Sports Center next to the school.
It’s certainly going to be a challenging few months, but any basketball is good basketball and whatever type of season these teams are able to salvage will certainly be a good one.
Full Court Press is a weekly high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
