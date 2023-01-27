With just over four minutes to play against Everett last Saturday at TD Garden, Beverly High senior Rook Landman received a pass in the corner and let loose for what he hoped would be a momentum-swinging triple.
Splash.
At the time, Beverly held a single-digit lead against a Crimson Tide squad that was in the midst of a valiant comeback attempt. Landman’s quick trigger 3-ball capped off a decisive 6-0 run that put his team back up by 12 and gave them the necessary cushion to hold on for an eventual 73-59 victory.
On the surface, that timely bucket may not seem all that significant. Yes, it helped the Panthers earn a marquee win on the famed parquet floor, but for a player of Landman’s caliber that kind of shot in the flow of the game was to be expected.
But considering what Landman has endured throughout his high school career, that made basket — and his performance as a whole — meant so much more.
“It’s huge for him,” Beverly standout Dylan Crowley said following the win. “He’s still getting back, playing on one leg right now. So anything he does for us we’re so appreciative of. He’s a huge part of our team.”
Landman was playing in just his third game this year after suffering a knee injury prior to the start of the season. It was the second of a pair of serious injuries dating back to his freshman year, setbacks that caused him to miss significant time the past four years.
“I think the biggest thing that comes to mind when I think of Rook is overcoming adversity,” said Panthers’ head coach Matt Karakoudas. “Coaching high school basketball, I haven’t been around a player who’s had to deal with as much adversity and overcome it like he has.”
An unexpected journey
Coming out of middle school, Landman was one of the most highly touted players out of the Garden City in some time. He was a hoop head through and through, and Landman had the mindset and skills to back it up.
“Coming out of junior high he was the guy,” Karakoudas said. “Rook was the one that I would go watch and say, ‘Wow, this kid is gonna be something special.’”
Just as Landman was getting acclimated to the varsity level as a contributing freshman, he suffered a fracture in his back. He’d go on to miss the remainder of his debut campaign. He had played only five games, and was now forced to wear a restrictive brace for six months as his back healed.
He returned for a COVID-19 shortened sophomore season, earned all-star status as a junior, and it appeared things would fall into place for what Karakoudas felt could be an All-Scholastic-type season for his senior playmaker.
But all that was put on hold when Landman went down with another significant injury, this time hurting his knee in fall league.
“I was super excited for this year; it was going to be my most fun year yet,” said Landman. “I was in reach of 1,000 points if I played the whole year, so I was striving for that. I worked really hard in the offseason and everything felt good. I played the best I ever have in fall league ... then one game I came down weird and felt something tweak in my knee.
“It didn’t hurt terribly bad,” he continued. “I thought I might have strained something, and would be back in a few weeks. But we did an MRI just to be sure, and the doctor said I was out for the year: no possible way I could play.”
Landman wouldn’t take that for an answer. He had worked too hard to get back to his old self and wasn’t going to miss his final season in Orange-and-Black.
Still, per his doctor’s request, Landman underwent surgery with an original timeline for return set at nine months.
“I was distraught. I felt like I had let my team down,” said Landman. “It was a terrible feeling.”
Determined to make it back on to the court with his Beverly brothers for one last farewell ride, Landman went to physical therapy every day and aimed at getting his leg strong enough to return midway through the season.
Flash forward to the present and Landman is indeed back on the court, ramping up to a more pivotal role for a Panthers’ team that, with a current record of 9-4, is very much in the hunt for a Division 1 state championship. He followed up his clutch outing at the Garden by scoring 17 points with seven rebounds and six dimes in a win over Saugus this past Tuesday.
As Crowley alluded to, Landman’s knee is still not fully healed. It’s strong enough for him to compete, but there’s missing cartilage and he’s going to need another surgery once the season is over.
“I’m playing through pain every game, but it’s bearable,” admitted Landman. “Playing through the pain is worth it when these are the guys I grew up playing with all my life; it could be the last time playing with them. I’d do anything to be out there with my team.”
Comeback kid
In his four games since returning, Landman is already averaging 10 points and 4.3 assists per game. His jump shot looks as pure as ever and he’s starting to get more confident in taking guys off the dribble.
For him, much of the battle is mental. He can’t do anything to further injure his knee at this juncture, but due to the ongoing pain he has to keep reminding himself that he’s going to be OK out on the floor.
“I just have in the back of mind that my knee isn’t as strong and it’s bone-on-bone every time I plant and drive,” admitted Landman. “The first couple games back I was playing timid, but as the days have gone on and I keep practicing, I’m feeling less and less limited. I can feel it coming back.”
Most players missing as much time as Landman did would understandably struggle to regain their rhythm. But Landman’s tireless training and rehab leading up to his return has helped him adjust that much more quickly.
“When the knee was hurt and I was staying off it, all I was doing was trying to hone in on my shot,” he said. “I took hundreds of shots every day, focused on my form and made sure my jump shot stayed locked in throughout the injury.
“My coaches have been really big for me,” he added. “They’ve stayed confident in me through all these injuries.”
Landman never got the chance to suit up at the Garden when his Beverly teammates made an appearance in the Division 2 state semifinals in early March 2020. But he made up for that last Saturday in what was an experience he’ll never forget.
“I’m probably one of the biggest Celtics fans you could possibly meet. My dad, my grandpa, all of them love the Celtics and would bring me there as a baby in a stroller,” said Landman, who cited C’s guard Marcus Smart as his favorite player to watch. “Playing there was like nothing I’ve ever felt before.”
Landman hopes that recent trip will be one of many memories he can hold on to from his final season at Beverly.
With so many other great teams in the state, reaching the top of the mountain is going to be an uphill battle. But just like his approach through all his injury woes, Landman welcomes the challenge.
“We had three goals at the beginning of the year: make the tournament, win the (Northeastern) Conference, and win a state title,” said Landman. “We come out and believe we can win every single game that we play; our coaches believe it and everyone on the team believes it. We’ll be ready for anyone.”
■■■
Tough break for Danvers (3-9), which will have to soldier on without standout guard Deryn Lanphere. The senior playmaker suffered a broken ankle in last week’s tight loss to rival Gloucester.
Prior to the injury, Lanphere had averaged a near double-double (16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds) for a DHS team that was in the midst of finding their identity. He’s is a skilled player who did the bulk of the ballhandling while playing solid defense and getting his teammates involved.
■■■
Peabody became the first local team to officially qualify for the state tournament with a dominant 77-43 win over Danvers on Tuesday. The Tanners are 10-2 heading into Friday’s marquee NEC matchup with Beverly.
A.J. Forte continues to play phenomenal basketball, leading his team in scoring while shooting uber-efficiently from the field of late. But it was bench guard Nate Braz who turned in a performance to remember against Danvers; the crafty senior erupted for a career-high 23 points to go with four assists and five steals.
Braz knocked down four 3-pointers on the evening and continues to shoot the ball with confidence.
Any time head coach Thad Broughton can get contributions like that from guys outside of the starting lineup, it goes a long way towards their success.
“Nate’s a guy that we’re going to need down the stretch to contribute in a big way,” said Broughton. “He’s a multi-sport athlete, so he’s been in a lot of competitive environments. Nate’s a kid we lean on. (Against Danvers) he was phenomenal on both ends of the court; the spark that allowed us to play so well in that second quarter.”
■■■
Big shout out to Endicott College senior Ty Vitko. The talented, 6-foot-4 guard suffered a significant knee injury in October 2021 in tearing his ACL, MCL, PCL and both meniscus’, with femoral damage to boot. He nearly lost his leg due to the severity of the injury.
But 15 months later after countless hours of rehab and dedication to getting back on the court, Vitko miraculously returned for the Gulls Tuesday night, sparking them to a 95-70 win over UNE. He scored 11 points in 11 minutes off the bench and drew plenty of emotional cheers from his teammates, coaches, family and friends in attendance.
To learn more about Vitko’s journey, please visit https://www.salemnews.com/sports/endicotts-vitko-reflects-on-training-with-nba-stars-as-he-nurses-serious-knee-injury/article_a949ec14-7945-11ec-8555-370c72112cf8.html.
Full Court Press is a boys high school basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.