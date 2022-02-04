If the Swampscott High boys basketball team’s recent run is any indication of what’s to come, there may just be something special brewing for the Big Blue.
Following a buzzer-beating win over a good Peabody team Tuesday night, head coach Jason Knowles’ group has now won six straight games after dropping four of their first six contests. They’ve had some comfortable wins during the streak — beating Danvers, Gloucester and Lynn Tech by double digits — but have also been able to make the necessary plays down the stretch of close games to come out victorious in those, too.
“There’s just no quit in these guys,” said Knowles. “When we were 2-4, you never felt like they were hanging their heads. There was no bickering or arguing at practice, and they all stayed together. That’s a testament to our captains; they’ve been in this position before and we’ve come out of it, so we just have to keep grinding and we’ll be fine.”
Two of those captains Knowles is referring to are seniors Cam O’Brien and Evan Roth. The talented pair has not only led the charge on the court with their strong play, but have helped established a winning culture even after the club’s slow start out of the gate.
Roth leads his team in scoring at 12.4 points per game and has frequently gotten his team off to strong starts with his shooting.
O’Brien — who quarterbacked the Big Blue football squad to its second straight Division 5 state championship this past fall — has been particularly imposing in other areas, taking a back seat in the scoring department for the betterment of the team. He regularly leads the way in assists (averaging an area-best 7.7 helpers per game) and rebounds (team-best 10 a night) while serving as one of the team’s best defenders.
“If we need scoring he’ll score; if a guy has the hot hand Cam’s finding them,” said Knowles. “That’s been his biggest progression throughout his four years: freshmen year he was more of a scorer and same thing sophomore year; then all of a sudden everyone started doubling him or playing a box-and-one on him and he realized, ‘Hey, I’ll just feed everybody else.’
“He really took that on and didn’t take it personal. The mentality he has just translates to everyone else, and they know their roles as well.”
Swampscott also wouldn’t be where it is without sophomore duo of Ryan Ward and Liam Wales.
Ward, who is second on the team in scoring (11.8 ppg.), knocked down the game-wining triple — his 18th of the season — in Tuesday’s 55-52 win over Peabody. He’s delivered offensively time and time again in crunch time and has largely played like a veteran rather than a second-year player.
Wales is the team’s top defender, regularly guarding the opponent’s best player regardless of position. “He loves defense and you can see it in his eyes,” said Knowles. “His first question before games is always, ‘Who am I guarding tonight?’”
Like Ward, Wales can also score in bunches. There’s no question that the two sophomores standouts’ output has been paramount to Swampscott’s success, and Knowles knew that would be the case heading into the year.
“I’d love to say it’s a surprise, but it’s really not. They’re two individuals that put everything they can into improving; they’re both highly intelligent basketball players who just want to get better and better,” said Knowles.
Offensively, Swampscott likes to get out and run but is more than capable of slowing it down when necessary and playing inside out within their half court sets. Big men Mick Ross, another senior captain, and junior Riad Benegour have both done a bang up job in the paint. They each have soft hands and can finish around the basket at a high percentage.
On defense, the Big Blue tend to throw different looks at teams. They’ve been effective when playing both man-to-man or zone, and have held teams to 60 points or fewer in eight of their 12 games.
Juniors Nakaree Davis and Max Brodsky are two other players who’ve provided a spark off the bench on both ends of the floor. “Those are two guys who I challenged on JV last year to improve, and they both came out and did the necessary work to get valuable minutes on varsity,” said Knowles.
Currently sitting comfortably in the No. 13 spot of Division 3 in the most recent MIAA power rankings, Swampscott is inching closer and closer to true contender status. The Big Blue will challenge themselves with out-of-conference tilts against East Boston and Belchertown in the coming days, something Knowles hopes will pay dividends come playoff time.
“I grew up in Western Mass. and during the offseason I was looking at solid Division 3 teams to play, knowing we’d be competing in a statewide tournament this year,” said Knowles. “Belchertown (currently No. 18 in Div. 3) is a very good team, a quick tempo team, and I wanted to see how our guys would react to a team that likes to run and gun like us.”
Swampscott plans to visit the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield on Saturday leading up to their 3:30 p.m. game at Belchertown. They’ll then return to the court on Monday at Northeast Tech (7 p.m.) to begin a stretch of six games in two weeks to wrap up the regular season.
■■■
With Tuesday’s 65-55 win at Salem, Beverly officially clinched its second Northeastern Conference title in the last three years. The Panthers also went 13-0 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign, but a conference championship crown was not officially handed out.
“Guys like Zack (Sparkman), Gabe (Copeland), Nick (Braganca) and Rook (Landman) have been with varsity now for three years and have won two NEC titles sandwiched around a season of going undefeated in a COVID year. In my mind these guys went back-to-back-to-back with NEC titles, which is awesome,” said Panthers’ head coach Matt Karakoudas. “I don’t know when the last time somebody did that was, and I couldn’t be more proud of my guys.”
With seven games remaining in the regular season, Beverly will have to upend the likes of Catholic Memorial (twice), Lynn English and Malden Catholic if they want to finish unbeaten heading into the Division 1 state tournament. The Panthers (now 14-0) are currently seeded No. 7 in the state; BC High (11-0), Newton North (11-1) and Andover (10-0) occupied the top three spots.
■■■
Despite the loss to Beverly, Salem proved it can play with the top teams in the Bay Sstate. The Witches held a one-point lead at halftime and never let things get out of hand, making the Panthers work for the win until the final whistle.
Salem will compete in Division 2 this postseason and sits 19th in the Division 2 rankings. However, all three of the Witches’ wins from their December trek in Florida were not included in their overall record for the rankings; should that be fixed, their seeding will undoubtedly move up.
One eye-opening stat stemming from Salem’s strong play of late: leading scorer Treston Abreu (16.5 ppg.) has taken a team-best 15 charges on the season.
■■■
ICYMI: Hamilton-Wenham’s Markus Nordin surpassed the 1,000 career point mark in last Friday’s road loss at Ipswich. The senior’s milestone bucket came via a transition layup in traffic with 4:46 left in the third quarter, sending the Generals’ faithful into a frenzy. The game was paused to recognize Nordin’s accomplishment.
“What’s most impressive is he only played in eight games as a junior because of COVID and some injuries,” said Generals’ head coach Mike DiMarino. “I’m incredibly proud of him, the way he works and the way he approaches the game. We wouldn’t be in may games this whole year without Markus.”
As a unit, the Generals are battling through a rebuilding period with a number of younger, inexperienced players seeing big minutes. At 4-10 thus far, the squad is currently on the outside looking in for the Division 3 playoffs, holding the No. 57 ranking out of 69 teams.
Nordin has done everything he can to help his team, averaging 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while knocking down 35 triples in the 14 games.
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (14-0)
2. Salem (10-3)
3. Swampscott (8-4)
4. Peabody (9-5)
5. Masconomet (8-4)