While many of the North Shore boys basketball programs have been underway for a few weeks now, Pingree just hit the hardwood on Monday for the first time this winter. Let’s just say the group couldn’t have been more ecstatic to be back out there.
“I walked through the doors on Monday afternoon and it was almost as if we were about to play Game 7 of the NBA Finals,” said longtime Highlanders’ head coach Steve Gibbs. “Everyone was on Cloud 9; we’re just thrilled to be back out there and once again playing and teaching basketball.”
Like anything in the COVID-19 era, the South Hamilton institution’s winter sports startup will come with its share of limitations. From an educational standpoint, Pingree is currently implementing a hybrid learning schedule, with students attending in-school classes just two days a week. That means, for now, that the Highlanders can only practice when players are on school grounds for that learning day.
In addition, Gibbs and his team will be conducting non-competitive, non-contact practices for the first week. If all things go smoothly and there are no setbacks, the team’s roster can be expected to be finalized in two weeks, with true practices and games being carried out shortly thereafter.
“If in fact we’re able to maintain the health of the students and the coaches, then we’ll be able to ramp up next week with competitive drills and contact play,” said Gibbs.
If and when the Highlanders do get the ball rolling for real, they’ll do so with an almost completely new-look roster.
One of the few returning players and the team’s lone senior, Will Landers, will be called upon to be a leader on and off the floor. According to Gibbs, the 6-foot-1 guard — who also plays football and baseball — has gained about 25 pounds of muscle since last year. He’s a tenacious and versatile defender that can rebound with the bigs while keeping pace with the quick guards.
“He’s our Marcus Smart,” said Gibbs. “Will guards the other team’s best player and can defend anywhere from (positions) 1 through 4. It goes without saying that his best trait is versatility, and he plays much bigger than 6-1. He played a lot of AAU basketball and fall basketball, and I was getting more and more calls from college coaches talking about his ability to impact a game with his defending, rebounding, and generating offense.”
High praise from Gibbs — and Landers wasn’t the only one that he’s excited about early on.
There’s the coach’s son, Trevor Gibbs, who has been with the varsity program since his freshman year and will serve as a junior co-captain this winter. Gibbs checks in at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds and can pass, rebound and knock down shots from beyond the arc. Having played behind recent Pingree graduate and current Brown University player Felix Kloman the past few years, Gibbs is eager and prepared to take that experience and use it to his advantage.
In addition, another standout is fellow three-year varsity player Elijah Roberts, whom Gibbs compared to a ‘Tiny’ Nate Archibald or a modern day Isaiah Thomas, both of Celtics lore.
“Elijah’s like a rabbit pushing the ball up the court real fast, and he can hit threes. He’s crafty, gets into the cracks and seams and finishes at the rim, too,” said Gibbs. “He has the chance to be kind of the glue guy for us.”
Six-foot-3 bruiser Emil Rijo is back in the fold as a junior, while freshman Charlie Lynch (6-foot-5, 200 pounds) will almost certainly play a big role from the jump. Not to be left out, sophomore Rogan Cardinal figures to factor into the rotation in a big way, while newcomer Hudson Weidman — a transfer from Masconomet — will reclassify as a freshman and immediately be in the mix.
“Hudson is going to be, right away, a guy that can score in double digits and realistically be a double-double guy as far as points and assists,” said Gibbs. “He’s a pass-first guy, a born leader, a lockdown defender and he’s going to have the chance to start for us right away. When it’s all said and done I would think he’d become a 1,000 point scorer; he’s that talented.”
There’s no more Kloman, no more Harrison Latimer (now at Roger Williams), Dillon Smith or Adam Albren — all of whom played big roles as seniors last winter. Rising star Cleto Chol also departed in the offseason, taking his talents to Proctor Academy.
It’s going to take some adjustments and re-tooling, especially in such an unknown era. But it appears Pingree has enough pieces to get back to their winning ways despite the losses of so many talented players.
###
It was mentioned in last week’s column that St. John’s Prep senior Aidan Callahan had committed to WPI to continue his basketball career. This past week, I got the chance to catch up with him on the decision.
“It’s just an overall great situation for me,” said Callahan, who averaged 13.6 points and 7.1 assists as a junior. “I loved the coaches there, and of course it’s great academics. They’re also looking for me to play right away, so that was a hard opportunity to pass up.”
At the high school level, Callahan thrives as a crafty facilitator, smart defender, and capable outside shooter. This winter, he hopes to improve on all those aspects of his game while hitting the weight room to increase his strength and physicality — two tools that will help tremendously at the collegiate level.
“I’ve been constantly working since the end of last season and want to show the improvements in my game,” said Callahan, whose Eagles are scheduled to open regular season play on the road against Xaverian this Friday.
“At times (last season) I wasn’t as aggressive as I should be and can be, so I’ll be looking to score a little more when my team needs it. But my main focus is to bring my defensive energy to every game and have that translate to my teammates.”
While St. John’s Prep won’t get the opportunity to avenge its back-to-back losing campaigns by competing for a Division 1 North sectional crown (they narrowly missed out on the tournament last year with a 9-11 record), Callahan is looking forward to getting back out on the court and helping his team win games. The Eagles will still be able to compete in an end-of-year Catholic Conference tournament, a nice consolation prize for this somewhat makeshift season.
Regardless of what’s at stake, Callahan and the Eagles, like most programs across the state, are eager and excited to simply get back out there and play. The competition level in the Catholic Conference is at an all-time high, which should provide fans, players and coaches alike plenty of entertaining hoops despite the circumstances.
As if they needed any more motivation to get things rolling, SJP players recently got the chance to sit down for an early season Zoom call with former Prep star and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton. The former Division 1 state champion offered many words of wisdom, but none stuck out to Callahan more than this one:
“He told us that if you want team success, you have to work harder and practice harder so that the games are easier,” Callahan recalled. “He said that in order to truly be a winning team, you have to love each other on and off the court and be a real family. Fortunately for us, I think this year we have a really great group of guys that all enjoy each other and there’s really no problems or drama on the team.”
One of those members of the tight-knit family atmosphere at St. John’s Prep is Callahan’s partner in crime, Rollie Castineyra. The gifted guard led the Eagles in scoring as a freshman last season at 15.3 points per game, and Callahan says he’s improved drastically in the 10-plus months since.
“He’s been great. I’ve known Rollie since third grade and he’s always been a hard worker, one of the hardest workers I know,” said Callahan. “Even just from last year to this year I’ve seen huge improvements in his defense and he’s gotten a lot better at driving to the rim.”
Sophomore big man Mike O’Brien is another player who’s expected to make big strides on the court. At about 6-foot-8, he’ll man the paint and serve as a reliable interior defender and post up presence offensively. Noah Thomas is also coming back after missing all of last year with a torn ACL, and his speed, quickness and defensive prowess will be a welcome addition to the lineup. In addition, junior sharpshooter Jack Perry is back in the fold and will undoubtedly provide some extra offense.
“The last two seasons we haven’t won too much so for my final year we’re just trying to win as much as we can and come out on top in the conference tournament,” said Callahan. “I think our team will improve a lot from last year and we lost a couple of close ones last year that we’d like to get. It’s one of the most competitive leagues around so all 10 games are going to be a dogfight. We’re just looking to come out on top more than recent years.”
###
Full Court Press is a weekly high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News each Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
||||