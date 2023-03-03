Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” was the number one song in the country, Mark Zuckerberg introduced Facebook to the world and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” dominated box offices en route to Best Picture honors.
The year is 2004, and up until Tuesday evening, it was also the last time the Peabody boys basketball team won a state tournament game.
The Tanners had made 11 Division 1 postseason appearances since then. On Tuesday, they exacted revenge on a Medford program that had ousted them by one point back in 2012, earning an historic 67-66 victory in front of a packed home crowd.
“It was a great experience and great feeling being able to win that game on our home court,” said Tanners’ senior guard Nathan Braz, who played a key role off the bench in the win. “The atmosphere was electric in the field house. We have a lot of loyal fans, cheerleaders and parents that bring the energy to every game and we definitely felt it the other night.”
Braz, a shifty floor general with a nose for the ball, scored 11 points and swiped a number of key steals on Wednesday evening — and Peabody needed every bit of it.
After watching their team build as big as a 22-point lead, Tanners’ fans were on the edge of their seat down the stretch as Medford came all the way back to tie at the free throw line in the final seconds. An ensuing Mustangs foul then sent junior Raphel Laurent (15 points) to the charity stripe on the other end, where he knocked down one of two to secure the monumental triumph.
“Before the game I had told them that they had done everything they could to prepare for this game and they’d put in a ton of hard work in the offseason,” said head coach Thad Broughton. “They’d stuck together all year long, and so I was just really proud of the way they hung tough.
“It really was an electric atmosphere and we didn’t want to disappoint our fans,” he continued. “So to pull out the victory in front of a home crowd was just incredible for us.”
For Broughton — who holds the all-time scoring record at nearby St. Mary’s with 2,005 points — this was his first playoff win as head coach, too. and although his teams have consistently qualified for tournament play, Peabody’s 16 wins and counting is the high water mark under Broughton’s guidance.
“Since I’ve been here we’ve never had a home (playoff) game. We’ve always done just enough to get into the tournament and have always been on the road at a much higher seed,” explained Broughton, whose team is seeded at No. 21 this winter. “We’ve had some close ones that just didn’t go our way, so to finally break through, get a home game and get that win was a great feeling. As a coach I’m proud and I’m happy for the program.”
So what is it about this year’s Peabody squad that makes them so special? The challenges presented in Division 1 competition are well documented, with a stacked field year in and year out. Advancing through any round is a tall task, but this year’s group showed it had what it takes.
The Tanners are rarely, if ever, the tallest or most physically imposing team on the floor. But they have speed and quickness at the guard position, they’re pests defensively and thrive in transition, and most importantly, they play as a team.
“The bond we have on the court is what makes us such a strong team,” said Braz. “Being able to play with these guys since I was little definitely has built up the chemistry between our team.”
Between Braz, Laurent and leading scorer A.J. Forte — who went for a team-high 28 points in Tuesday’s win — the Tanners boast a versatile backcourt. Senior leaders Shea Lynch and Danny Barrett, who both stand a modest 6-feet and are virtually the tallest players in Peabody’s regular rotation, know what it takes to win and did it an extremely high level during football season as well. The duo regularly does the little things that matter in big games and have been instrumental in the team’s overall success.
“(Forte) always comes up big in the tough moments and (Tuesday) night was no exception; he was everywhere defensively,” said Broughton. “We ask so much of him and he really played just an outstanding game.
“And Danny and Shea have been starters since their sophomore years and the second they stepped on the court they’ve been leaders for us,” Broughton added. “I can’t say enough good things about what they bring to the program and to Peabody High in general.”
Johnny Lucas also scored a clutch layup late against Medford for his only points of the game; he’s been a solid contributor on both ends of the floor this season. Vin O’Hara is a relentless worker and provides added depth in the front court.
With the monkey now off their back, the Tanners have every intention of going into Friday’s Round of 32 matchup at No. 12 Xaverian (11-9) with upset on their minds. They’ll face an uphill battle while giving up plenty of size down low, but it’s a disadvantage they’ve faced all season long and feel extremely prepared to tackle it on the big stage.
“Xaverian looks to have some height which is definitely something we lack, but it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before and we’re always up for the challenge,” said Braz. “I think for us to pull out a win on the road we are going to have to out-hustle them and all work together — just like we have been doing all season.”
Friday’s game is scheduled for a 6:30 start. Should the Tanners advance, they’d face the winner of No. 20 Lowell and No. 13 BC High in a Sweet 16 tilt.
