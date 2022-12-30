As we inch closer to the new calendar year, it’s becoming more and more clear what we can expect from each of our local boys hoop squads.
The Northeastern Conference, for instance, appears to be as competitive as ever, with a number of teams seemingly capable of earning the coveted league crown. Scoring is up across the North Shore, too, with seven individuals in The Salem News coverage area averaging at least 20 points per contest.
It’s the perfect time to recap some of the early action thus far, so let’s dive right in with some storylines from around the area.
¢¢¢
There’s an eighth-grader at Salem Academy who continues to make waves on the court, and if you haven’t heard of him by now, you will soon. His name is Jordan Maxson, and everything about his game screams upperclassmen rather than middle-schooler.
Maxson is already built like a varsity player, and certainly has the game to back it up. He’s currently averaging 13.8 points (second best on the team), 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while helping the Navigators get off to a 5-1 start.
Salem Academy head coach Ben Petrides speaks incredibly highly of his new starter, complimenting his work ethic and dedication to his craft and saying that sometimes he even wishes Maxson would take a necessary break because all he wants to do is play basketball. The Navigators will be back in action on Friday against Prospect Hill Academy.
¢¢¢
Reigning Salem News Player of the Year Ryder Frost continues to elevate his game for Beverly.
The 6-foot-5 junior swingman averaged a team-high 20.2 points and 10.3 rebounds a year ago while knocking down 68 triples; he’s on pace to top those already impressive marks in 2023.
Most recently, Frost dropped 38 points and grabbed a whopping 20 rebounds in a win over Newburyport at the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic (CMCC). He followed that up with another monster double-double in Wednesday’s win over Andover, finishing with 19 points and 26 boards.
Frost’s 38-point explosion was the fourth most in a single game in the 47-year history of the CMCC tournament, trailing only Sal Dominguez’s 42 and Tim Perry’s 41 and 39-point performances. More importantly, Beverly is back over the .500 mark (3-2) after dropping early season games to Marblehead and Lynn English.
The Panthers will look for Frost (25.4 ppg., 15.4 rpg., 4.2 apg) and fellow starter Dylan Crowley (19.8 ppg) to continue their strong play in Friday’s CMCC championship tilt against powerhouse Lawrence. That game is slated for a 7:45 start at Merrimack College’s Lawler Arena.
¢¢¢
After losing the entire starting lineup to graduation, Bishop Fenwick is enduring a rebuild as it turns to a new core of players to step up moving forward. Despite getting off to a 1-6 start to the season, junior James Meklis is one of those individuals who has consistently gotten the job done.
A skilled guard, Meklis is averaging 21.3 ppg and has knocked in a team-high 28 triples. Regardless of the opponent, he’s shown the ability to score in a variety of ways and has become a go-to option for head coach Kevin Moran.
¢¢¢
Just next door in Danvers, Deryn Lanphere has blossomed into a true star for head coach Chris Timson. The Falcons sit at 1-3 on the year, but have played some of their best basketball over the past week and nearly upset Cape Ann League power Manchester Essex on Wednesday (64-54 loss).
Lanphere has been a big reason for his team’s improvements, as he’s averaging 23.2 points and 11 rebounds early on. He dropped 40 points with 14 rebounds in his team’s lone win over Fenwick.
“We played well, just had a couple lapses and lost sight of shooters,” Timson said following the recent loss to Manchester. “I was happy with our effort; we definitely played better than the last two games which is promising.”
Danvers will have another big test on Friday when they take on Marblehead at 4 p.m.
¢¢¢
It’s been a challenging start to the season for St. John’s Prep. The Eagles dropped a tight decision in their home opener to Lowell (61-58), ran into potential Div. 1 title contender Lawrence in their second time out (an 82-55 loss), and fell to North Andover (74-66) on Wednesday.
With a new coach in Dave Clay, and an almost entirely new rotation, it’s going to take some time for St. John’s to work out the kinks. But if there’s been one consistently reliable force in the lineup, it’s senior captain Mike O’Brien. The 6-foot-8 stretch five has shown the ability to score and defend at a high level, even showing off his range by hitting the long ball when the time is right.
O’Brien scored 26 points against Lowell and had 17 with four blocks to lead the way against Lawrence. He’s currently averaging 19 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest.
“He’s so consistent,” said Clay. “Man, he is a phenomenal basketball player and he doesn’t scare easily. He plays just as hard in practice as he does in the game and that’s why it translates so easily for him. He just knows one level and he just plays at that level every time.”
Daniel Buys is another name to look out for from the Eagles. The southpaw senior guard has a smooth stroke from deep, hitting three triples against Lawrence en route to 15 points.
¢¢¢
Pencil in another fantastic scoring performance from Peabody junior standout Anthony Forte. The shifty guard dropped 36 points with seven 3-balls in a dominant 93-56 win over Whittier earlier this week.
After averaging 15 ppg. as a sophomore last winter, he’s now scored at least 24 points in all four of his team’s games and continues to be a reliable and feisty defender. Forte checks in with per game averages of 27.7 points (tops in the area), 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the 3-1 Tanners.
¢¢¢
Quick look at the short list of locals that are currently averaging double-doubles: Ryder Frost, Beverly (25.4 points, 15.4 rebounds); Deryn Lanphere, Danvers (23.2 points, 11.0 rebounds); Shawn O’Keefe, Essex Tech (16.5 points, 11.8 rebounds).
¢¢¢
Upcoming games to watch: Friday — Danvers at Marblehead (4); Ipswich at Peabody (6); Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick (6:30); Salem at Wakefield (TBA); Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic at Merrimack College: TBA; Saturday — None scheduled; Sunday — None scheduled; Monday, Jan. 2 — None scheduled; Tuesday, Jan. 3 — St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic (6:30); Ipswich at Manchester Essex (6:30); Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30); Peabody at Swampscott (7); Salem at Winthrop (7); Marblehead at Saugus (7); Masconomet at Gloucester (7); Essex Tech at Lynnfield (7); Wednesday, Jan. 4 — Bishop Fenwick at Danvers (7).
Full Court Press, a column on boys high school basketball, appears each Friday during the winter season. Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.